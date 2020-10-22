Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter
ADVISORY USA-ELECTION/DEBATE VENUE

Por REUTERSOCT 22
22 de Octubre de 2020

Exterior of Belmont University, Nashville

Start: 22 Oct 2020 20:49 GMT

End: 22 Oct 2020 21:49 GMT

THE CURB CENTER, BELMONT UNIVERSITY, NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES – Exterior view of the Presidential debate venue at Belmont University.

Restrictions:

NBC-BROADCASTERS: NO ACCESS USA/CNN/VOA. DIGITAL: NO DIGITAL USE

Source: NBC

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

El presidente de la FIFA citó a Boca para explicar su idea de masificar el fútbol a nivel mundial

El presidente de la FIFA mencionó al club argentino al referirse a sus ideas de masificar el fútbol más allá de los límites de Europa
La Unión Europea sancionó a dos agentes de inteligencia rusos por un ciberataque contra el Parlamento de Alemania en 2015

El bloque europeo impuso la prohibición de ingreso a su territorio y el congelamiento de cuentas y propiedades a Igor Kostyukov, jefe de la inteligencia militar rusa (GRU), y a Dimitri Badin, uno de sus oficiales. Esa entidad estatal también fue sancionada
La violencia y el narco imparables en México debido a la impunidad: 1 de cada 1,000 delitos se sentencia, advirtió Sánchez Cordero

Se cometen 33 millones de delitos al año más del 90% de los delitos que se cometen quedan impunes
Autoridades investigan presunto secuestro de una mujer en Cali

Al parecer hombres que se hicieron pasar por miembros del CTI abordaron a la mujer al sur de la ciudad.
Escándalo de dopaje: descubren que 18 levantadores de pesas contrataban actores para realizar los exámenes de orina

Agencia Mundial Antidopaje no reveló los nombres de los deportistas que fueron descubiertos gracias a una nueva metodología para identificar muestras sustituidas
General Magic, la empresa que podría ser la más influyente en Silicon Valley, pero no lo es

Sentó las bases del iPhone en la década del 90. La historia de un fracaso optimista en un documental multipremiado que se estrenará en la Argentina en el evento Nerdear.la.
Así es el Museo Kaluz en el Centro Histórico que abrirá sus puertas el próximo 25 de octubre

El museo abrirá sus puertas con la exposición “México y los mexicanos en la Colección Kaluz”, que incluye obras de José María Velasco, Diego Rivera, David Alfaro Siqueiros y José Clemente Orozco
Mujer denuncia que su expareja la golpeó, roció con gasolina y dañó sus inmuebles

El agresor podría enfrentar cargos por violencia intrafamiliar.
Intentos de vandalismo en las manifestaciones fueron impedidos por la minga indígena

La minga indígena, gestores de convivencia y la Policía lograron identificar a quienes pretendían atentar contra las manifestaciones pacíficas en el marco del Paro Nacional
De humilde reina de belleza a poseedora de un imperio: así ha cambiado la vida de Emma Coronel

La esposa del Chapo trata de construir una imagen alejada de la infame figura del narco
Invima responde por fallas en fabricación e importación de tapabocas

La Procuraduría advirtió, en días pasados, que podrían estar circulando tapabocas con bacterias, hongos y heces de animales
Gustavo Petro difundió noticia falsa sobre la marcha de la minga indígena

Al parecer la imagen que compartió el senador no corresponde ni siquiera a las carreteras colombianas.
