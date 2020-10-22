Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter
Agencias

ADVISORY USA-COURT/SENATE DEMOCRATS

Por REUTERSOCT 22
22 de Octubre de 2020

Democrats speak about Senate Judiciary Committee’s vote on Barrett's nomination

Start: 22 Oct 2020 14:13 GMT

End: 22 Oct 2020 15:13 GMT

WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES – Senate Democrats speak on the East Front Steps of the Capitol about the Senate Judiciary Committee’s vote to move Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s Supreme Court nomination to the Senate floor for consideration.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: UNRESTRICTED POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters
De manera virtual, por contagio de COVID, este jueves se realizará el segundo debate de moción de censura contra MinDefensa

Está citado para las 10 de la mañana. Roy Barreras, uno de los citantes, promete revelar “sorpresas” que el país desconoce de la gestión del ministro Trujillo.
Está citado para las 10 de la mañana. Roy Barreras, uno de los citantes, promete revelar “sorpresas” que el país desconoce de la gestión del ministro Trujillo.
“Que no se canse, que siga adelante”: López Obrador reveló el mensaje que le mandó el papa Francisco con Beatriz Gutiérrez Müller

Sin Christian Nodal, pero en familia: así festejó Belinda el cumpleaños de su mamá

La famosa compartió los momentos de felicidad al lado de sus seres queridos
La famosa compartió los momentos de felicidad al lado de sus seres queridos
“Como si no pasara nada”: autoridades advirtieron riesgos por aumento de movilidad en nueve estados pese a COVID-19

La movilidad de estos estados ha aumentado considerablemente, incluso a los niveles que se tenían antes de la contingencia, lo cual, según SSa, explica las señales de rebrote
La movilidad de estos estados ha aumentado considerablemente, incluso a los niveles que se tenían antes de la contingencia, lo cual, según SSa, explica las señales de rebrote
Robo de autos en México: con tendencia a la baja por la pandemia de COVID, estos son los modelos más buscados por delincuentes

Según la AMIS, de octubre de 2019 a septiembre de 2020 se dieron 73,223 casos, lo cual representa una caída del 17.4% en relación al mismo periodo del año anterior
Según la AMIS, de octubre de 2019 a septiembre de 2020 se dieron 73,223 casos, lo cual representa una caída del 17.4% en relación al mismo periodo del año anterior
Aprende en Casa II de la SEP: clases en internet del 22 de octubre para alumnos de primaria

Estos son los temas, preguntas y actividades del programa de primaria para el día de hoy
Estos son los temas, preguntas y actividades del programa de primaria para el día de hoy
El Comité Judicial del Senado de EEUU aprobó a la jueza nominada por Donald Trump para la Corte Suprema y quedó lista para la votación final

Amy Coney Barrett avanzó con una postura unánime, ya que la oposición demócrata boicoteó la sesión y no se presentó. El Partido Republicano tiene los votos suficientes para confirmarla el próximo lunes
Amy Coney Barrett avanzó con una postura unánime, ya que la oposición demócrata boicoteó la sesión y no se presentó. El Partido Republicano tiene los votos suficientes para confirmarla el próximo lunes
“Nada de rata”: Alfonso Durazo respondió con fuerza a los ataques de Vicente Fox

"Para tener la lengua larga hay que tener la cola corta", le dijo al ex presidente mexicano
"Para tener la lengua larga hay que tener la cola corta", le dijo al ex presidente mexicano
Los vínculos del Cártel de Sinaloa y el CJNG en Bolivia, el tercer productor mundial de cocaína

Informes de la Policía Boliviana revelaron la presencia de al menos ocho organizaciones criminales provenientes de cuatro países
Informes de la Policía Boliviana revelaron la presencia de al menos ocho organizaciones criminales provenientes de cuatro países
Sicarios asesinaron a exconcejal y líder deportivo en Pasto, Nariño

Vecinos del barrio Mariluz III, en el occidente de la capital nariñense, fueron testigos del homicidio del excabildante.
Vecinos del barrio Mariluz III, en el occidente de la capital nariñense, fueron testigos del homicidio del excabildante.
Alerta. No se automedique contra el coronavirus

Se trata del Interferón B-1b, un medicamento autorizado por el Invima y el Ministerio de Salud para tratar la infección de coronavirus, pero solo en ensayos clínicos.
Se trata del Interferón B-1b, un medicamento autorizado por el Invima y el Ministerio de Salud para tratar la infección de coronavirus, pero solo en ensayos clínicos.
Cristiano Ronaldo volvió a dar positivo por coronavirus y peligra su presencia ante el Barcelona de Lionel Messi por Champions League

El astro luso contrajo el virus durante las fechas FIFA y tras realizarse un nuevo testeo los resultados arrojaron que sigue con el virus en su cuerpo
El astro luso contrajo el virus durante las fechas FIFA y tras realizarse un nuevo testeo los resultados arrojaron que sigue con el virus en su cuerpo
