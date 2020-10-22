ADVISORY USA-COURT/SENATE DEMOCRATS

Democrats speak about Senate Judiciary Committee’s vote on Barrett's nomination
Start: 22 Oct 2020 14:13 GMT
End: 22 Oct 2020 15:13 GMT
WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES – Senate Democrats speak on the East Front Steps of the Capitol about the Senate Judiciary Committee’s vote to move Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s Supreme Court nomination to the Senate floor for consideration.
Amy Coney Barrett avanzó con una postura unánime, ya que la oposición demócrata boicoteó la sesión y no se presentó. El Partido Republicano tiene los votos suficientes para confirmarla el próximo lunes
