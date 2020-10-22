Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter
Agencias

ADVISORY NIGERIA-PROTESTS/BUHARI

Por REUTERSOCT 22
22 de Octubre de 2020

Nigeria's president Buhari gives an address

Start: 22 Oct 2020 18:00 GMT

End: 22 Oct 2020 19:00 GMT

LAGOS: - Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari gives an address

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE NIGERIA

DIGITAL: NO USE NIGERIA

Source: CHANNELS TV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Nigeria

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

