ADVISORY NIGERIA-PROTESTS/BUHARI

Nigeria's president Buhari gives an address
Start: 22 Oct 2020 18:00 GMT
End: 22 Oct 2020 19:00 GMT
LAGOS: - Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari gives an address
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NO USE NIGERIA
DIGITAL: NO USE NIGERIA
Source: CHANNELS TV
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Nigeria
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com
La acusada atajó una larga lista de preguntas sobre las inclinaciones sexuales del magnate y sus interacciones con mujeres jóvenes, insistiendo en que nunca vio al financiero tener relaciones sexuales con nadie
MAS NOTICIAS