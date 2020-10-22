Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter
Agencias

ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BRITAIN-JOHNSON --- TIME APPROX

Por REUTERSOCT 22
22 de Octubre de 2020

UK PM Boris Johnson news conference on Covid 19

Start: 22 Oct 2020 15:00 GMT

End: 22 Oct 2020 16:00 GMT

LONDON – UK PM Boris Johnson news conference on Covid 19

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: UK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Kingdom

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL WITH ENGLISH SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters
Cuarenta mil millones de dólares, cuatro esposas, concubinas y un caniche como jefe de la fuerza aérea: quién es el estrafalario rey en la mira de las protestas en Tailandia

La popularidad del monarca está en descenso debido a sus excentricidades y a la indiferencia que mostró frente a la pandemia. Ahora, los manifestantes prodemocracia se atreven a reclamar una reforma de la poderosa y riquísima monarquía, un tema tabú en el país hasta no hace mucho
Cuarenta mil millones de dólares, cuatro esposas, concubinas y un caniche como jefe de la fuerza aérea: quién es el estrafalario rey en la mira de las protestas en Tailandia

La popularidad del monarca está en descenso debido a sus excentricidades y a la indiferencia que mostró frente a la pandemia. Ahora, los manifestantes prodemocracia se atreven a reclamar una reforma de la poderosa y riquísima monarquía, un tema tabú en el país hasta no hace mucho
Yeidckol Polevnsky es hospitalizada tras dar positivo a COVID-19

Así lo dio a conocer hace unos momentos a través de sus redes sociales
Yeidckol Polevnsky es hospitalizada tras dar positivo a COVID-19

Así lo dio a conocer hace unos momentos a través de sus redes sociales
Goyo será reconocida como líder de la igualdad en los Latín Grammy

El pasado miércoles La Academia Latina de la Grabación anunció las ganadoras de “Leading Ladies of Entertainment 2020”, donde la fundadora del grupo musical Chocquibtown será protagonista
Goyo será reconocida como líder de la igualdad en los Latín Grammy

El pasado miércoles La Academia Latina de la Grabación anunció las ganadoras de “Leading Ladies of Entertainment 2020”, donde la fundadora del grupo musical Chocquibtown será protagonista
Cómo solucionó México su conflicto de agua con EEUU: dos presas internacionales fueron clave

El presidente Andrés Manuel López Obrador que con este acuerdo, “se evitó una sanción y se llegó a un buen acuerdo” por lo que hizo un agradecimiento al gobierno estadounidense
Cómo solucionó México su conflicto de agua con EEUU: dos presas internacionales fueron clave

El presidente Andrés Manuel López Obrador que con este acuerdo, “se evitó una sanción y se llegó a un buen acuerdo” por lo que hizo un agradecimiento al gobierno estadounidense
La UNAM extendió la suspensión de actividades presenciales hasta el 2021

La UNAM extendió la suspensión de actividades presenciales hasta el 2021

El divertido aviso con el que Mel Brooks manifestó por primera vez su apoyo a un candidato presidencial

El genio de la comedia basó su decisión en la crisis del coronavirus y pidió a la población que siga su consejo
El divertido aviso con el que Mel Brooks manifestó por primera vez su apoyo a un candidato presidencial

El genio de la comedia basó su decisión en la crisis del coronavirus y pidió a la población que siga su consejo
De manera virtual, por contagio de COVID, este jueves se realizará el segundo debate de moción de censura contra MinDefensa

Está citado para las 10 de la mañana. Roy Barreras, uno de los citantes, promete revelar “sorpresas” que el país desconoce de la gestión del ministro Trujillo.
De manera virtual, por contagio de COVID, este jueves se realizará el segundo debate de moción de censura contra MinDefensa

Está citado para las 10 de la mañana. Roy Barreras, uno de los citantes, promete revelar “sorpresas” que el país desconoce de la gestión del ministro Trujillo.
“Que no se canse, que siga adelante”: el mensaje del papa Francisco a AMLO

El presidente de México reveló que el mensaje se lo envió con su esposa Beatriz Gutiérrez Müller
“Que no se canse, que siga adelante”: el mensaje del papa Francisco a AMLO

El presidente de México reveló que el mensaje se lo envió con su esposa Beatriz Gutiérrez Müller
Sin Christian Nodal, pero en familia: así festejó Belinda el cumpleaños de su mamá

La famosa compartió los momentos de felicidad al lado de sus seres queridos
Sin Christian Nodal, pero en familia: así festejó Belinda el cumpleaños de su mamá

La famosa compartió los momentos de felicidad al lado de sus seres queridos
“Como si no pasara nada”: autoridades advirtieron riesgos por aumento de movilidad en nueve estados pese a COVID-19

La movilidad de estos estados ha aumentado considerablemente, incluso a los niveles que se tenían antes de la contingencia, lo cual, según SSa, explica las señales de rebrote
“Como si no pasara nada”: autoridades advirtieron riesgos por aumento de movilidad en nueve estados pese a COVID-19

La movilidad de estos estados ha aumentado considerablemente, incluso a los niveles que se tenían antes de la contingencia, lo cual, según SSa, explica las señales de rebrote
Robo de autos en México: con tendencia a la baja por la pandemia de COVID, estos son los modelos más buscados por delincuentes

Según la AMIS, de octubre de 2019 a septiembre de 2020 se dieron 73,223 casos, lo cual representa una caída del 17.4% en relación al mismo periodo del año anterior
Robo de autos en México: con tendencia a la baja por la pandemia de COVID, estos son los modelos más buscados por delincuentes

Según la AMIS, de octubre de 2019 a septiembre de 2020 se dieron 73,223 casos, lo cual representa una caída del 17.4% en relación al mismo periodo del año anterior
Aprende en Casa II de la SEP: clases en internet del 22 de octubre para alumnos de primaria

Estos son los temas, preguntas y actividades del programa de primaria para el día de hoy
Aprende en Casa II de la SEP: clases en internet del 22 de octubre para alumnos de primaria

Estos son los temas, preguntas y actividades del programa de primaria para el día de hoy
