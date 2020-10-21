Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter
Agencias

ADVISORY NIGERIA-PROTESTS/SHOOTING GOVERNOR

Por REUTERSOCT 21
21 de Octubre de 2020

Lagos governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu expected to give statement

Start: 21 Oct 2020 09:25 GMT

End: 21 Oct 2020 09:38 GMT

LAGOS: Lagos governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu expected to give statement after soldiers opened fire on Nigerians protesting against police brutality in the Lekki district of the commercial capital Lagos on Tuesday, and at least two people were shot, four witnesses told Reuters.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE NIGERIA

DIGITAL: NO USE NIGERIA

Source: CHANNELS TV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Nigeria

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

El cuantioso precio que debería pagar Salvador Cienfuegos para mantener su asesoría legal

El cuantioso precio que debería pagar Salvador Cienfuegos para mantener su asesoría legal

Señalaron que a los 72 años del funcionarios, cualquier sanción que se le dicte implicaría una “sentencia de muerte”
Señalaron que a los 72 años del funcionarios, cualquier sanción que se le dicte implicaría una “sentencia de muerte”

El cuantioso precio que debería pagar Salvador Cienfuegos para mantener su asesoría legal

El cuantioso precio que debería pagar Salvador Cienfuegos para mantener su asesoría legal

Señalaron que a los 72 años del funcionarios, cualquier sanción que se le dicte implicaría una “sentencia de muerte”
Señalaron que a los 72 años del funcionarios, cualquier sanción que se le dicte implicaría una “sentencia de muerte”

Narcotráfico: la exportación de cocaína colombiana alcanza máximos históricos en Europa

Narcotráfico: la exportación de cocaína colombiana alcanza máximos históricos en Europa

Entre otros datos de interés sobre el mercado europeo, reporte subraya que la pandemia refinó la cadena logística de ingreso del narcótico al viejo continente, dominada por organizaciones criminales colombianas.
Entre otros datos de interés sobre el mercado europeo, reporte subraya que la pandemia refinó la cadena logística de ingreso del narcótico al viejo continente, dominada por organizaciones criminales colombianas.

Narcotráfico: la exportación de cocaína colombiana alcanza máximos históricos en Europa

Narcotráfico: la exportación de cocaína colombiana alcanza máximos históricos en Europa

Entre otros datos de interés sobre el mercado europeo, reporte subraya que la pandemia refinó la cadena logística de ingreso del narcótico al viejo continente, dominada por organizaciones criminales colombianas.
Entre otros datos de interés sobre el mercado europeo, reporte subraya que la pandemia refinó la cadena logística de ingreso del narcótico al viejo continente, dominada por organizaciones criminales colombianas.

Afores podrían litigar contra la reforma de pensiones de López Obrador: Financial Times

Afores podrían litigar contra la reforma de pensiones de López Obrador: Financial Times

Las administradoras comenzarían el proceso bajo el amparo de tratados internacionales como el T-MEC o la Alianza del Pacífico
Las administradoras comenzarían el proceso bajo el amparo de tratados internacionales como el T-MEC o la Alianza del Pacífico

Afores podrían litigar contra la reforma de pensiones de López Obrador: Financial Times

Afores podrían litigar contra la reforma de pensiones de López Obrador: Financial Times

Las administradoras comenzarían el proceso bajo el amparo de tratados internacionales como el T-MEC o la Alianza del Pacífico
Las administradoras comenzarían el proceso bajo el amparo de tratados internacionales como el T-MEC o la Alianza del Pacífico

Corea del Sur alertó del desarrollo armamentístico “más rápido de lo esperado” del régimen de Kim Jong-un

Corea del Sur alertó del desarrollo armamentístico “más rápido de lo esperado” del régimen de Kim Jong-un

Las autoridades de Seúl presentaron un análisis sobre las armas que el país vecino presentó durante un desfile militar el pasado 10 de octubre con motivo del 75 aniversario de la fundación del Partido de los Trabajadores
Las autoridades de Seúl presentaron un análisis sobre las armas que el país vecino presentó durante un desfile militar el pasado 10 de octubre con motivo del 75 aniversario de la fundación del Partido de los Trabajadores

Corea del Sur alertó del desarrollo armamentístico “más rápido de lo esperado” del régimen de Kim Jong-un

Corea del Sur alertó del desarrollo armamentístico “más rápido de lo esperado” del régimen de Kim Jong-un

Las autoridades de Seúl presentaron un análisis sobre las armas que el país vecino presentó durante un desfile militar el pasado 10 de octubre con motivo del 75 aniversario de la fundación del Partido de los Trabajadores
Las autoridades de Seúl presentaron un análisis sobre las armas que el país vecino presentó durante un desfile militar el pasado 10 de octubre con motivo del 75 aniversario de la fundación del Partido de los Trabajadores

Rector de la UAEH fue vinculado a proceso por presunta defraudación fiscal

Rector de la UAEH fue vinculado a proceso por presunta defraudación fiscal

Sin embargo, podrá enfrentar su proceso en libertad, pues no es un delito que amerite prisión preventiva
Sin embargo, podrá enfrentar su proceso en libertad, pues no es un delito que amerite prisión preventiva

Rector de la UAEH fue vinculado a proceso por presunta defraudación fiscal

Rector de la UAEH fue vinculado a proceso por presunta defraudación fiscal

Sin embargo, podrá enfrentar su proceso en libertad, pues no es un delito que amerite prisión preventiva
Sin embargo, podrá enfrentar su proceso en libertad, pues no es un delito que amerite prisión preventiva

Aprobaron en lo general la desaparición de los 109 fideicomisos públicos

Aprobaron en lo general la desaparición de los 109 fideicomisos públicos

Con 65 votos a favor, se extinguirán Fondos como el destinado a los Desastres Naturales, entre otros
Con 65 votos a favor, se extinguirán Fondos como el destinado a los Desastres Naturales, entre otros

Aprobaron en lo general la desaparición de los 109 fideicomisos públicos

Aprobaron en lo general la desaparición de los 109 fideicomisos públicos

Con 65 votos a favor, se extinguirán Fondos como el destinado a los Desastres Naturales, entre otros
Con 65 votos a favor, se extinguirán Fondos como el destinado a los Desastres Naturales, entre otros

Cuatro bancadas del Congreso de Perú rechazaron sumarse a una nueva moción de censura contra Vizcarra

Cuatro bancadas del Congreso de Perú rechazaron sumarse a una nueva moción de censura contra Vizcarra

Los partidos Acción Popular (AP), Alianza para el Progreso (APP), Somos Perú y Partido Morado no apoyaron la propuesta de Unión por el Perú (UPP)
Los partidos Acción Popular (AP), Alianza para el Progreso (APP), Somos Perú y Partido Morado no apoyaron la propuesta de Unión por el Perú (UPP)

Cuatro bancadas del Congreso de Perú rechazaron sumarse a una nueva moción de censura contra Vizcarra

Cuatro bancadas del Congreso de Perú rechazaron sumarse a una nueva moción de censura contra Vizcarra

Los partidos Acción Popular (AP), Alianza para el Progreso (APP), Somos Perú y Partido Morado no apoyaron la propuesta de Unión por el Perú (UPP)
Los partidos Acción Popular (AP), Alianza para el Progreso (APP), Somos Perú y Partido Morado no apoyaron la propuesta de Unión por el Perú (UPP)

A la cárcel presuntos integrantes del ala financiera del Clan del Golfo

A la cárcel presuntos integrantes del ala financiera del Clan del Golfo

Testaferros de la organización criminal, capturados en Montería y Bogotá, respondían por lavado de dinero ante alias Boyaco, quien paga condena por crímenes desde 2017.
Testaferros de la organización criminal, capturados en Montería y Bogotá, respondían por lavado de dinero ante alias Boyaco, quien paga condena por crímenes desde 2017.

A la cárcel presuntos integrantes del ala financiera del Clan del Golfo

A la cárcel presuntos integrantes del ala financiera del Clan del Golfo

Testaferros de la organización criminal, capturados en Montería y Bogotá, respondían por lavado de dinero ante alias Boyaco, quien paga condena por crímenes desde 2017.
Testaferros de la organización criminal, capturados en Montería y Bogotá, respondían por lavado de dinero ante alias Boyaco, quien paga condena por crímenes desde 2017.

Australia advirtió a sus políticos de la amenaza de convertirse en objetivo de interferencia extranjera

Australia advirtió a sus políticos de la amenaza de convertirse en objetivo de interferencia extranjera

“La amenaza es tan alta o más alta de lo que nunca ha sido, eso es lo que nos dicen las agencias de inteligencia” dijo la ministra de Exteriores de la isla
“La amenaza es tan alta o más alta de lo que nunca ha sido, eso es lo que nos dicen las agencias de inteligencia” dijo la ministra de Exteriores de la isla

Australia advirtió a sus políticos de la amenaza de convertirse en objetivo de interferencia extranjera

Australia advirtió a sus políticos de la amenaza de convertirse en objetivo de interferencia extranjera

“La amenaza es tan alta o más alta de lo que nunca ha sido, eso es lo que nos dicen las agencias de inteligencia” dijo la ministra de Exteriores de la isla
“La amenaza es tan alta o más alta de lo que nunca ha sido, eso es lo que nos dicen las agencias de inteligencia” dijo la ministra de Exteriores de la isla

La tradicional misa de San Judas Tadeo será virtual debido a la pandemia

La tradicional misa de San Judas Tadeo será virtual debido a la pandemia

La arquidiócesis invitó a los fieles devotos a celebrar al santo desde sus hogares para mitigar los contagios de coronavirus
La arquidiócesis invitó a los fieles devotos a celebrar al santo desde sus hogares para mitigar los contagios de coronavirus

La tradicional misa de San Judas Tadeo será virtual debido a la pandemia

La tradicional misa de San Judas Tadeo será virtual debido a la pandemia

La arquidiócesis invitó a los fieles devotos a celebrar al santo desde sus hogares para mitigar los contagios de coronavirus
La arquidiócesis invitó a los fieles devotos a celebrar al santo desde sus hogares para mitigar los contagios de coronavirus

Extinción de fideicomisos: “La discusión ha sido tensa, incluso en Morena”, señaló Ricardo Monreal

Extinción de fideicomisos: “La discusión ha sido tensa, incluso en Morena”, señaló Ricardo Monreal

El senador de la República refrendó su compromiso con la búsqueda de alternativas y soluciones, para así identificar qué le conviene al país
El senador de la República refrendó su compromiso con la búsqueda de alternativas y soluciones, para así identificar qué le conviene al país

Extinción de fideicomisos: “La discusión ha sido tensa, incluso en Morena”, señaló Ricardo Monreal

Extinción de fideicomisos: “La discusión ha sido tensa, incluso en Morena”, señaló Ricardo Monreal

El senador de la República refrendó su compromiso con la búsqueda de alternativas y soluciones, para así identificar qué le conviene al país
El senador de la República refrendó su compromiso con la búsqueda de alternativas y soluciones, para así identificar qué le conviene al país

Protestas en Santa Cruz por la victoria del MAS en las elecciones de Bolivia

Protestas en Santa Cruz por la victoria del MAS en las elecciones de Bolivia

Las manifestaciones han sido convocadas a través de redes sociales bajo la premisa de que se habría cometido un nuevo fraude electoral
Las manifestaciones han sido convocadas a través de redes sociales bajo la premisa de que se habría cometido un nuevo fraude electoral

Protestas en Santa Cruz por la victoria del MAS en las elecciones de Bolivia

Protestas en Santa Cruz por la victoria del MAS en las elecciones de Bolivia

Las manifestaciones han sido convocadas a través de redes sociales bajo la premisa de que se habría cometido un nuevo fraude electoral
Las manifestaciones han sido convocadas a través de redes sociales bajo la premisa de que se habría cometido un nuevo fraude electoral
MAS NOTICIAS