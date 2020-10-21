ADVISORY NIGERIA-PROTESTS/SHOOTING GOVERNOR

Lagos governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu expected to give statement
Start: 21 Oct 2020 09:25 GMT
End: 21 Oct 2020 09:38 GMT
LAGOS: Lagos governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu expected to give statement after soldiers opened fire on Nigerians protesting against police brutality in the Lekki district of the commercial capital Lagos on Tuesday, and at least two people were shot, four witnesses told Reuters.
