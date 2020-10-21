Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter
ADVISORY FRANCE-SECURITY/MACRON-TRIBUTE

Por REUTERSOCT 21
21 de Octubre de 2020

Macron chairs ceremony of national tribute to beheaded teacher

Start: 21 Oct 2020 17:15 GMT

End: 21 Oct 2020 18:30 GMT

PARIS, LA SORBONNE - French President Emmanuel Macron chairs ceremony of national tribute to beheaded teacher, in France's most prestigious university, la Sorbonne.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: AGENCY POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: France

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: NATURAL/ FRENCH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters
El metro de Bogotá en cifras: el 2028 será el tan esperado año del comienzo de su operación comercial

El proyecto del que se empezó a hablar como un plan sustentable para Bogotá en 1944, finalmente será una realidad en el el 2028. 84 años después.
Más de 65,500 personas han sido asesinadas en lo que va del sexenio de López Obrador

De acuerdo con cifras del Inegi, 50% de los policías estatales perciben sueldos menores a 10,000 pesos, mientras que el 10% gana menos de 5,000 pesos
Admiten estudio de tres demandas contra la cadena perpetua para violadores de menores

Brexit: la Unión Europea le exigió al Reino Unido más garantías y “menos palabras” en la negociación para la futura relación

Charles Michel, presidente del Consejo Europeo, señaló que los británicos deben “hacer elecciones importantes sobre su propio futuro”
“Vengué al profeta”: el escabroso audio que envió el asesino del profesor decapitado en Francia

Fuentes cercanas al caso accedieron a un mensaje en ruso enviado por Abdullakh Anzorov en sus redes sociales, tras haber acabado con la vida de Samuel Paty
Conmoción en Alabama: una mujer fue mutilada fatalmente por una jauría de perros

El cuerpo de la mujer fue encontrado el lunes por la tarde en Nauvoo, al noroeste de Birmingham
AMLO reveló que la oposición pidió a Carlos Slim se postulara a la presidencia: “Él no aceptó”

“El propósito era que no llegáramos (a la presidencia) nosotros”, dijo el presidente de México
Despidieron de Pemex al coordinador de Recursos Humanos tras difundirse video con Carlos Romero Deschamps

El encuentro quedó plasmado en un video, cuya existencia se dio a conocer en la conferencia mañanera del presidente Andrés Manuel López Obrador
Así podrá aplicar a las vacantes del metro de Bogotá

Según el Distrito la primera línea del metro generará 27 mil empleos directos e indirectos para la ciudad.
Quién es Juan Carlos Cruz, el chileno que fue clave en el cambio de postura del papa Francisco sobre la unión civil

Hasta hace unos años, el Sumo Pontífice desacreditaba el testimonio del activista, quien sufrió abusos de un cura en su juventud. Tras una reunión en el Vaticano, la relación cambió por completo
Los caleños tendrán que vivir una Feria de Cali 2020 totalmente virtual

Ante una inminente segunda ola de contagios de COVID19, el alcalde de Cali, Jorge Iván Ospina expresó: “No podemos tener a 400.000 personas en la calle”.
Nairo Quintana sale bien de cirugía de sus rodillas

El ciclista confirmó la noticia en un video previo a su entrada al quirófano. El próximo 26 de octubre llegará al país para avanzar en su proceso de recuperación.
