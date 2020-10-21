ADVISORY FRANCE-SECURITY/MACRON-TRIBUTE

Macron chairs ceremony of national tribute to beheaded teacher
Start: 21 Oct 2020 17:15 GMT
End: 21 Oct 2020 18:30 GMT
PARIS, LA SORBONNE - French President Emmanuel Macron chairs ceremony of national tribute to beheaded teacher, in France's most prestigious university, la Sorbonne.
