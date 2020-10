ADVISORY THAILAND-PROTESTS/ -- POSSIBLE ONLY

Thai protesters gather in Bangkok for 6th consecutive day

Start: 20 Oct 2020 12:00 GMT

End: 20 Oct 2020 12:00 GMT

THIS LIVE EVENT HAS BEEN CANCELLED AS NO LIVE COVERAGE EXPECTED ON TUESDAY.

EDITORS PLEASE NOTE: REUTERS IS OUTWATCHING FOR FURTHER PROTESTS. TIMINGS TBC. PLEASE MONITOR FOR UPDATES.

==

BANGKOK, THAILAND – Thai protesters continues to gather in Bangkok on the 6th consecutive day of defying the gathering ban.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Thailand

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com