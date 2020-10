ADVISORY SPACE-EXPLORATION/ASTEROID

NASA's OSIRIS-REx spacecraft collects sample on asteroid

Start: 20 Oct 2020 22:00 GMT

End: 20 Oct 2020 23:00 GMT

SPACE - NASA's OSIRIS-REx spacecraft will travel to asteroid Bennu's surface to collect a sample. The spacecraft will contact the asteroid's surface for several seconds then collect a sample which it will return to Earth in 2023.

SCHEDULE:

2212GMT - Expected time of maneuver

