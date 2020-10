ADVISORY FRANCE-SECURITY/tribute

French MPs hold minute of silence for French teacher

PARIS – French MPs gather on the steps of the National assembly and sing la Marseillaise in tribute of Samuel Paty French teacher killed for using caricatures of the Prophet Mohammad in a class on freedom of expression.

