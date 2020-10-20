ADVISORY FRANCE-SECURITY/MARCH

Silent march in memory of French teacher killed by beheading
Start: 20 Oct 2020 16:51 GMT
End: 20 Oct 2020 17:51 GMT
CONFLANS-SAINTE-HONORINE, FRANCE - Teachers, children and locals silently march in memory of history teacher Samuel Paty, 47 who was murdered on Friday (October 16) outside his school in a Paris suburb by an 18-year-old of Chechen origin, to avenge the use of caricatures of the Prophet Mohammad in a class on freedom of expression.
