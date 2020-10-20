Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter
Agencias

ADVISORY FRANCE-SECURITY/MARCH

Por REUTERSOCT 20
19 de Octubre de 2020

Silent march in memory of French teacher killed by beheading

Start: 20 Oct 2020 16:51 GMT

End: 20 Oct 2020 17:51 GMT

CONFLANS-SAINTE-HONORINE, FRANCE - Teachers, children and locals silently march in memory of history teacher Samuel Paty, 47 who was murdered on Friday (October 16) outside his school in a Paris suburb by an 18-year-old of Chechen origin, to avenge the use of caricatures of the Prophet Mohammad in a class on freedom of expression.

SCHEDULE:

1630GMT - Silent march begins

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: France

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters
El insólito método para pasar metanfetamina a EEUU: escondida en una escultura de la Virgen de Guadalupe

El hallazgo ocurrió en las instalaciones de una empresa ubicada en el municipio de Morelia, Michoacán
El insólito método para pasar metanfetamina a EEUU: escondida en una escultura de la Virgen de Guadalupe

El hallazgo ocurrió en las instalaciones de una empresa ubicada en el municipio de Morelia, Michoacán
Mientras la Minga condena a Duque, el Alto Comisionado para la Paz viaja rumbo al Cauca

El anuncio de Miguel Ceballos de viajar al Cauca para reunirse con miembros del CRIC, aun cuando la Minga viajó a Bogotá para que el presidente Duque los escuche, ha generado polémica. El Comisionado planteó reprogramar su viaje solo si los líderes indígenas lo piden.
Mientras la Minga condena a Duque, el Alto Comisionado para la Paz viaja rumbo al Cauca

El anuncio de Miguel Ceballos de viajar al Cauca para reunirse con miembros del CRIC, aun cuando la Minga viajó a Bogotá para que el presidente Duque los escuche, ha generado polémica. El Comisionado planteó reprogramar su viaje solo si los líderes indígenas lo piden.
Corte Suprema expulsa a expara de Justicia y paz y se niega a investigar de nuevo a Nancy Patricia Gutiérrez

La Sala que juzga a los exparamilitares que se sometieron a la justicia transicional, se basó en el testimonio de un condenado que le mintió al tribunal.
Corte Suprema expulsa a expara de Justicia y paz y se niega a investigar de nuevo a Nancy Patricia Gutiérrez

La Sala que juzga a los exparamilitares que se sometieron a la justicia transicional, se basó en el testimonio de un condenado que le mintió al tribunal.
Luis Almagro dijo que América sigue enfrentando “una de las crisis migratorias más severas del mundo, causada por la dictadura venezolana”

El secretario general de la OEA, en su discurso de apertura de la Asamblea General, habló de los desafíos que tendrán los países a partir de la pandemia de coronavirus
Luis Almagro dijo que América sigue enfrentando “una de las crisis migratorias más severas del mundo, causada por la dictadura venezolana”

El secretario general de la OEA, en su discurso de apertura de la Asamblea General, habló de los desafíos que tendrán los países a partir de la pandemia de coronavirus
Para no confundirse: así será la cédula para votar en el Plebiscito Nacional de Chile

Generalmente, a pocos días de la convocatoria, el Servicio Electoral de Chile libera un facsímil que muestra tal cual es el documento con el cual los chilenos y chilenas se encontrarán en las urnas
Para no confundirse: así será la cédula para votar en el Plebiscito Nacional de Chile

Generalmente, a pocos días de la convocatoria, el Servicio Electoral de Chile libera un facsímil que muestra tal cual es el documento con el cual los chilenos y chilenas se encontrarán en las urnas
12.500 víctimas del conflicto armado cuentan con trabajo gracias a proyecto del SENA

Desde principios de año y a pesar de estar en tiempos de pandemia, el SENA está ayudando a las víctimas con asesorías y búsqueda de empleos.
12.500 víctimas del conflicto armado cuentan con trabajo gracias a proyecto del SENA

Desde principios de año y a pesar de estar en tiempos de pandemia, el SENA está ayudando a las víctimas con asesorías y búsqueda de empleos.
Guía definitiva para identificar las marcas que sí son yogurt y sí contienen queso

Profeco compartió con Infobae México las recomendaciones básicas para adquirir productos lácteos que cumplan con las normas
Guía definitiva para identificar las marcas que sí son yogurt y sí contienen queso

Profeco compartió con Infobae México las recomendaciones básicas para adquirir productos lácteos que cumplan con las normas
Nueva prueba de supervivencia de Tulio Mosquera, político secuestrado por el ELN

Nueva prueba de supervivencia de Tulio Mosquera, político secuestrado por el ELN

Alcalde de Cartagena publica audio con supuestas pruebas de corrupción del contralor

El alcalde William Dau señaló al controlador Freddys Quintero de ‘tener rabo de paja’ y de hacer parte de los ‘malandrines’ de la corrupción. Con las revelaciones Dau tomará acciones penales.
Alcalde de Cartagena publica audio con supuestas pruebas de corrupción del contralor

El alcalde William Dau señaló al controlador Freddys Quintero de ‘tener rabo de paja’ y de hacer parte de los ‘malandrines’ de la corrupción. Con las revelaciones Dau tomará acciones penales.
Muere un policía en enfrentamientos con campesinos cultivadores de coca

El hecho se dio en el municipio de Puerto Valdivia, Antioquia y dejó otras dos personas heridas.
Muere un policía en enfrentamientos con campesinos cultivadores de coca

El hecho se dio en el municipio de Puerto Valdivia, Antioquia y dejó otras dos personas heridas.
Confirmaron que el asesino del profesor francés estuvo en contacto con el padre de una alumna que lideró una campaña de odio contra la víctima

El joven yihadista que decapitó a Samuel Paty había intercambiado mensajes por WhatsApp con Brahim Chnina, que quería que despidieran al docente por haber mostrado caricaturas de Mahoma en una lección sobre libertad de expresión
Confirmaron que el asesino del profesor francés estuvo en contacto con el padre de una alumna que lideró una campaña de odio contra la víctima

El joven yihadista que decapitó a Samuel Paty había intercambiado mensajes por WhatsApp con Brahim Chnina, que quería que despidieran al docente por haber mostrado caricaturas de Mahoma en una lección sobre libertad de expresión
Realizarán operativos en tianguis de la CDMX para evitar venta de medicamentos robados

Habían sido suspendidos a causa de la pandemia del COVID-19
Realizarán operativos en tianguis de la CDMX para evitar venta de medicamentos robados

Habían sido suspendidos a causa de la pandemia del COVID-19
