ADVISORY FRANCE-SECURITY/MACRON

Macron arrives for meeting of unit to fight against Islamism

Start: 20 Oct 2020 14:00 GMT

End: 20 Oct 2020 15:00 GMT

BOBIGNY – French president Emmanuel Macron and interior minister Gerald Darmanin arrive at the prefecture of Bobigny, in the outskirts of Paris, to chair a meeting of the unit for the fight against Islamism.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS FOR AGENCY POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: France

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com