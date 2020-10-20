ADVISORY FRANCE-SECURITY/MACRON

Macron arrives for meeting of unit to fight against Islamism
Start: 20 Oct 2020 14:00 GMT
End: 20 Oct 2020 15:00 GMT
BOBIGNY – French president Emmanuel Macron and interior minister Gerald Darmanin arrive at the prefecture of Bobigny, in the outskirts of Paris, to chair a meeting of the unit for the fight against Islamism.
