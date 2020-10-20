Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter
Agencias

ADVISORY FRANCE-SECURITY/MACRON --POSSIBLE ONLY--

Por REUTERSOCT 20
20 de Octubre de 2020

Macron arrives for meeting of unit to fight against Islamism

Start: 20 Oct 2020 14:18 GMT

End: 20 Oct 2020 14:44 GMT

BOBIGNY – French president Emmanuel Macron and interior minister Gerald Darmanin arrive at the prefecture of Bobigny, in the outskirts of Paris, to chair a meeting of the unit for the fight against Islamism.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS FOR AGENCY POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: France

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

