ADVISORY FRANCE-SECURITY/MACRON --POSSIBLE ONLY

Macron arrives for meeting of unit to fight against Islamism
Start: 20 Oct 2020 14:18 GMT
End: 20 Oct 2020 14:44 GMT
BOBIGNY – French president Emmanuel Macron and interior minister Gerald Darmanin arrive at the prefecture of Bobigny, in the outskirts of Paris, to chair a meeting of the unit for the fight against Islamism.
