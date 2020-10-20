ADVISORY DENMARK-SUBMARINE/ESCAPE-police --UPDATED SPEAKER NAMES

Danish police give newser on escaped submarine killer
Start: 20 Oct 2020 13:24 GMT
End: 20 Oct 2020 13:41 GMT
ALBERTSLUND, NEAR COPENHAGEN, DENMARK - Danish police give news conference about convicted murdered Peter Madsen who escaped jail where he is serving his sentence for killing Swedish journalist Kim Wall onboard his home-built submarine.
EXPECTED SPEAKERS:
- Head of Herstedvester prison, Hanne Hoegh Rasmussen
- Police Inspector for Vestegn, Mogens Lauridsen
