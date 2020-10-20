ADVISORY DENMARK-SUBMARINE/ESCAPE-police --UPDATED SPEAKER NAMES

Danish police give newser on escaped submarine killer

Start: 20 Oct 2020 13:24 GMT

End: 20 Oct 2020 13:41 GMT

ALBERTSLUND, NEAR COPENHAGEN, DENMARK - Danish police give news conference about convicted murdered Peter Madsen who escaped jail where he is serving his sentence for killing Swedish journalist Kim Wall onboard his home-built submarine.

EXPECTED SPEAKERS:

- Head of Herstedvester prison, Hanne Hoegh Rasmussen

- Police Inspector for Vestegn, Mogens Lauridsen

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE DENMARK

DIGITAL: NO USE DENMARK

Source: RITZAU

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Denmark

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: NATURAL/DANISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com