Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter

ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO BRIEFING

Por REUTERSOCT 19
15 de Octubre de 2020

WHO briefing on the latest COVID-19 pandemic developments

Start: 19 Oct 2020 15:02 GMT

End: 19 Oct 2020 16:02 GMT

GENEVA - Top officials from the World Health Organization (WHO), including director-general Tedros Adnahom Ghebreyesus, give a press conference on the latest developments in the COVID-19 pandemic.

SCHEDULE:

1500GMT - Briefing

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: ACCESS ALL - NO RESALE

DIGITAL: ACCESS ALL - NO RESALE

Source: WHO

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Switzerland

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

“No se tocará a Loret ni con el pétalo de una rosa”: la respuesta de AMLO al escándalo entre su hermano Pío y el comunicador

“No se tocará a Loret ni con el pétalo de una rosa”: la respuesta de AMLO al escándalo entre su hermano Pío y el comunicador

El presidente de México explicó que no está de acuerdo con la denuncia que presentó su hermano el pasado 2 de octubre
El presidente de México explicó que no está de acuerdo con la denuncia que presentó su hermano el pasado 2 de octubre

“No se tocará a Loret ni con el pétalo de una rosa”: la respuesta de AMLO al escándalo entre su hermano Pío y el comunicador

“No se tocará a Loret ni con el pétalo de una rosa”: la respuesta de AMLO al escándalo entre su hermano Pío y el comunicador

El presidente de México explicó que no está de acuerdo con la denuncia que presentó su hermano el pasado 2 de octubre
El presidente de México explicó que no está de acuerdo con la denuncia que presentó su hermano el pasado 2 de octubre

La razón por la que el arquero del Everton no será sancionado tras la brutal patada a Virigil Van Dijk

La razón por la que el arquero del Everton no será sancionado tras la brutal patada a Virigil Van Dijk

El defensor holandés abandonó el terreno de juego y posteriormente se conoció su lesión de ligamentos cruzados, la cual pone en duda su regreso a las canchas en esta temporada
El defensor holandés abandonó el terreno de juego y posteriormente se conoció su lesión de ligamentos cruzados, la cual pone en duda su regreso a las canchas en esta temporada

La razón por la que el arquero del Everton no será sancionado tras la brutal patada a Virigil Van Dijk

La razón por la que el arquero del Everton no será sancionado tras la brutal patada a Virigil Van Dijk

El defensor holandés abandonó el terreno de juego y posteriormente se conoció su lesión de ligamentos cruzados, la cual pone en duda su regreso a las canchas en esta temporada
El defensor holandés abandonó el terreno de juego y posteriormente se conoció su lesión de ligamentos cruzados, la cual pone en duda su regreso a las canchas en esta temporada

Primer cruce entre Koeman y Messi en Barcelona: “Su rendimiento puede ser mejor”

Primer cruce entre Koeman y Messi en Barcelona: “Su rendimiento puede ser mejor”

En vísperas al debut en la Champions League, el entrenador del Barcelona reveló detalles de la intimidad de su equipo. Las imágenes
En vísperas al debut en la Champions League, el entrenador del Barcelona reveló detalles de la intimidad de su equipo. Las imágenes

Primer cruce entre Koeman y Messi en Barcelona: “Su rendimiento puede ser mejor”

Primer cruce entre Koeman y Messi en Barcelona: “Su rendimiento puede ser mejor”

En vísperas al debut en la Champions League, el entrenador del Barcelona reveló detalles de la intimidad de su equipo. Las imágenes
En vísperas al debut en la Champions League, el entrenador del Barcelona reveló detalles de la intimidad de su equipo. Las imágenes

Evo Morales celebró el resultado de las elecciones en Bolivia: “Ahora tenemos la responsabilidad de seguir con otro proceso de cambio”

Evo Morales celebró el resultado de las elecciones en Bolivia: “Ahora tenemos la responsabilidad de seguir con otro proceso de cambio”

El ex mandatario dijo que Luis Arce “es nuestro presidente" y que bajo su gestión el país “otra vez va a encabezar el crecimiento económico” en la región. También agradeció a Alberto Fernández, Manuel López Obrador, Nicolás Maduro y Miguel Díaz Canel por su apoyo
El ex mandatario dijo que Luis Arce “es nuestro presidente" y que bajo su gestión el país “otra vez va a encabezar el crecimiento económico” en la región. También agradeció a Alberto Fernández, Manuel López Obrador, Nicolás Maduro y Miguel Díaz Canel por su apoyo

Evo Morales celebró el resultado de las elecciones en Bolivia: “Ahora tenemos la responsabilidad de seguir con otro proceso de cambio”

Evo Morales celebró el resultado de las elecciones en Bolivia: “Ahora tenemos la responsabilidad de seguir con otro proceso de cambio”

El ex mandatario dijo que Luis Arce “es nuestro presidente" y que bajo su gestión el país “otra vez va a encabezar el crecimiento económico” en la región. También agradeció a Alberto Fernández, Manuel López Obrador, Nicolás Maduro y Miguel Díaz Canel por su apoyo
El ex mandatario dijo que Luis Arce “es nuestro presidente" y que bajo su gestión el país “otra vez va a encabezar el crecimiento económico” en la región. También agradeció a Alberto Fernández, Manuel López Obrador, Nicolás Maduro y Miguel Díaz Canel por su apoyo

Niña bumanguesa de 6 años es un éxito en Tik Tok

Niña bumanguesa de 6 años es un éxito en Tik Tok

Francesa Miranda, se está ganando el público de la web por sus videos graciosos. Ya tiene más de 2 millones y medio de seguidores en redes sociales
Francesa Miranda, se está ganando el público de la web por sus videos graciosos. Ya tiene más de 2 millones y medio de seguidores en redes sociales

Niña bumanguesa de 6 años es un éxito en Tik Tok

Niña bumanguesa de 6 años es un éxito en Tik Tok

Francesa Miranda, se está ganando el público de la web por sus videos graciosos. Ya tiene más de 2 millones y medio de seguidores en redes sociales
Francesa Miranda, se está ganando el público de la web por sus videos graciosos. Ya tiene más de 2 millones y medio de seguidores en redes sociales

Capturados presuntos responsables del atentado con granada en Cali

Capturados presuntos responsables del atentado con granada en Cali

La explosión se presentó el pasado 13 de agosto, en cercanías a un CAI ubicado en el barrio Llano Verde, al oriente de la capital vallecaucana.
La explosión se presentó el pasado 13 de agosto, en cercanías a un CAI ubicado en el barrio Llano Verde, al oriente de la capital vallecaucana.

Capturados presuntos responsables del atentado con granada en Cali

Capturados presuntos responsables del atentado con granada en Cali

La explosión se presentó el pasado 13 de agosto, en cercanías a un CAI ubicado en el barrio Llano Verde, al oriente de la capital vallecaucana.
La explosión se presentó el pasado 13 de agosto, en cercanías a un CAI ubicado en el barrio Llano Verde, al oriente de la capital vallecaucana.

Sigue polémica por valla contra Uribe durante la llegada de la Minga a Bogotá

Sigue polémica por valla contra Uribe durante la llegada de la Minga a Bogotá

El expresidente Álvaro Uribe se pronunció a través de Twitter sobre la pancarta que alude a su muerte, captada durante la llegada de la Minga a Bogotá.
El expresidente Álvaro Uribe se pronunció a través de Twitter sobre la pancarta que alude a su muerte, captada durante la llegada de la Minga a Bogotá.

Sigue polémica por valla contra Uribe durante la llegada de la Minga a Bogotá

Sigue polémica por valla contra Uribe durante la llegada de la Minga a Bogotá

El expresidente Álvaro Uribe se pronunció a través de Twitter sobre la pancarta que alude a su muerte, captada durante la llegada de la Minga a Bogotá.
El expresidente Álvaro Uribe se pronunció a través de Twitter sobre la pancarta que alude a su muerte, captada durante la llegada de la Minga a Bogotá.

“Así empezó Venezuela”: Lilly Téllez respaldó a Loret de Mola ante denuncia de Pío López Obrador y petición de cárcel

“Así empezó Venezuela”: Lilly Téllez respaldó a Loret de Mola ante denuncia de Pío López Obrador y petición de cárcel

La senadora del PAN expresó su apoyo al periodista Carlos Loret de Mola después de que este diera a conocer que Pío López Obrador presentó una denuncia en su contra
La senadora del PAN expresó su apoyo al periodista Carlos Loret de Mola después de que este diera a conocer que Pío López Obrador presentó una denuncia en su contra

“Así empezó Venezuela”: Lilly Téllez respaldó a Loret de Mola ante denuncia de Pío López Obrador y petición de cárcel

“Así empezó Venezuela”: Lilly Téllez respaldó a Loret de Mola ante denuncia de Pío López Obrador y petición de cárcel

La senadora del PAN expresó su apoyo al periodista Carlos Loret de Mola después de que este diera a conocer que Pío López Obrador presentó una denuncia en su contra
La senadora del PAN expresó su apoyo al periodista Carlos Loret de Mola después de que este diera a conocer que Pío López Obrador presentó una denuncia en su contra

David Zepeda ya no es exclusivo de Televisa: “Rescindieron mi contrato”

David Zepeda ya no es exclusivo de Televisa: “Rescindieron mi contrato”

El actor contó por qué cambio de empresa hace algunos años
El actor contó por qué cambio de empresa hace algunos años

David Zepeda ya no es exclusivo de Televisa: “Rescindieron mi contrato”

David Zepeda ya no es exclusivo de Televisa: “Rescindieron mi contrato”

El actor contó por qué cambio de empresa hace algunos años
El actor contó por qué cambio de empresa hace algunos años

Luis Almagro felicitó a Luis Arce por los resultados en Bolivia: “Desde la democracia sabrán forjar un futuro brillante”

Luis Almagro felicitó a Luis Arce por los resultados en Bolivia: “Desde la democracia sabrán forjar un futuro brillante”

El secretario general de la OEA saludó a los candidatos del MAS, señalados como ganadores en primera vuelta por los conteos rápidos privados, mientras el escrutinio oficial continúa por debajo del 20 por ciento
El secretario general de la OEA saludó a los candidatos del MAS, señalados como ganadores en primera vuelta por los conteos rápidos privados, mientras el escrutinio oficial continúa por debajo del 20 por ciento

Luis Almagro felicitó a Luis Arce por los resultados en Bolivia: “Desde la democracia sabrán forjar un futuro brillante”

Luis Almagro felicitó a Luis Arce por los resultados en Bolivia: “Desde la democracia sabrán forjar un futuro brillante”

El secretario general de la OEA saludó a los candidatos del MAS, señalados como ganadores en primera vuelta por los conteos rápidos privados, mientras el escrutinio oficial continúa por debajo del 20 por ciento
El secretario general de la OEA saludó a los candidatos del MAS, señalados como ganadores en primera vuelta por los conteos rápidos privados, mientras el escrutinio oficial continúa por debajo del 20 por ciento

Se confirmó el primer tenista argentino clasificado al Masters de Londres

Se confirmó el primer tenista argentino clasificado al Masters de Londres

El país tendrá, al menos, un representante del país en el certamen que reúne a los mejores de la temporada
El país tendrá, al menos, un representante del país en el certamen que reúne a los mejores de la temporada

Se confirmó el primer tenista argentino clasificado al Masters de Londres

Se confirmó el primer tenista argentino clasificado al Masters de Londres

El país tendrá, al menos, un representante del país en el certamen que reúne a los mejores de la temporada
El país tendrá, al menos, un representante del país en el certamen que reúne a los mejores de la temporada

Desapareció en un parque nacional de Utah y fue hallada viva tras 12 días de búsqueda: el rescate de una senderista que desató algunas sospechas

Desapareció en un parque nacional de Utah y fue hallada viva tras 12 días de búsqueda: el rescate de una senderista que desató algunas sospechas

Holly Courtier, de 38 años, fue localizada este domingo y ya se reunió con su familia
Holly Courtier, de 38 años, fue localizada este domingo y ya se reunió con su familia

Desapareció en un parque nacional de Utah y fue hallada viva tras 12 días de búsqueda: el rescate de una senderista que desató algunas sospechas

Desapareció en un parque nacional de Utah y fue hallada viva tras 12 días de búsqueda: el rescate de una senderista que desató algunas sospechas

Holly Courtier, de 38 años, fue localizada este domingo y ya se reunió con su familia
Holly Courtier, de 38 años, fue localizada este domingo y ya se reunió con su familia
MAS NOTICIAS