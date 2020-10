ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SPAIN

Spain's health ministry update on coronavirus situation

Start: 19 Oct 2020 16:30 GMT

End: 19 Oct 2020 17:30 GMT

--THIS LIVE IS CANCELLED DUE TO CLASH WITH USA-ELECTION/HARRIS--.

MADRID - Spain's health ministry holds news conference to update on the latest on the country's coronavirus situation.

SCHEDULE:

1630GMT - News conference

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: SPANISH GOVERNMENT TV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Spain

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / SPANISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com