ADVISORY CHINA-ECONOMY/GDP

Por REUTERSOCT 19
19 de Octubre de 2020

China releases GDP for the third quarter of 2020

Start: 19 Oct 2020 01:50 GMT

End: 19 Oct 2020 03:00 GMT

BEIJING, CHINA - China's National Statistics Bureau holds a news conference on its national economic performance in the third quarter of 2020. With consumption picking up, China's economy likely accelerated its recovery from the coronavirus shock in the July-Sept period, following a record contraction earlier this year and 3.2% growth in the second quarter.

SCHEDULE:

0200GMT - News conference begins

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: China

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: CHANNEL 1 MANDARIN / CHANNEL 2 ENGLISH TRANSLATION

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

