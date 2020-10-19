ADVISORY CHINA-ECONOMY/GDP

China releases GDP for the third quarter of 2020

Start: 19 Oct 2020 01:50 GMT

End: 19 Oct 2020 03:00 GMT

BEIJING, CHINA - China's National Statistics Bureau holds a news conference on its national economic performance in the third quarter of 2020. With consumption picking up, China's economy likely accelerated its recovery from the coronavirus shock in the July-Sept period, following a record contraction earlier this year and 3.2% growth in the second quarter.

