ADVISORY BOLIVIA-ELECTION/ArCE

Presidential candidate Luis Arce reacts to voting results

Start: 19 Oct 2020 12:00 GMT

End: 19 Oct 2020 12:00 GMT

THIS LIVE EVENT HAS BEEN CANCELLED AS CANDIDATES ARE NO LONGER EXPECTED TO SPEAK ON SUNDAY EVENING LOCAL TIME SINCE RESULTS HAVE BEEN DELAYED.

EDITORS NOTE: THIS WILL BE AFTER 0200GMT WHEN AN ANNOUNCEMENT ON 95% OF THE TALLY IS EXPECTED

==

LA PAZ - Bolivia's Presidential candidate Luis Arce reacts to voting results.

