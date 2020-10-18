Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter

ADVISORY USA-ELECTION/TRUMP-WISCONSIN

Por REUTERSOCT 18
17 de Octubre de 2020

Trump holds campaign rally in Wisconsin

Start: 17 Oct 2020 23:29 GMT

End: 18 Oct 2020 01:42 GMT

JANESWILLE, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES - U.S. President Donald Trump holds campaign rally.

SCHEDULE:

2330GMT - Trump makes remarks at rally in Janesville, Wisconsin

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA.

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA.

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES.

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Limpieza en el ejército después de que se demuestre culpabilidad de Salvador Cienfuegos: AMLO

Limpieza en el ejército después de que se demuestre culpabilidad de Salvador Cienfuegos: AMLO

El presidente prometió que no encubrirá a nadie, pero las acusaciones contra el ex titular de la Sedena deben ser probadas y por la conducta del general en retiro no se debilita a las Fuerzas Armadas
El presidente prometió que no encubrirá a nadie, pero las acusaciones contra el ex titular de la Sedena deben ser probadas y por la conducta del general en retiro no se debilita a las Fuerzas Armadas

Limpieza en el ejército después de que se demuestre culpabilidad de Salvador Cienfuegos: AMLO

Limpieza en el ejército después de que se demuestre culpabilidad de Salvador Cienfuegos: AMLO

El presidente prometió que no encubrirá a nadie, pero las acusaciones contra el ex titular de la Sedena deben ser probadas y por la conducta del general en retiro no se debilita a las Fuerzas Armadas
El presidente prometió que no encubrirá a nadie, pero las acusaciones contra el ex titular de la Sedena deben ser probadas y por la conducta del general en retiro no se debilita a las Fuerzas Armadas

Gobierno convoca con urgencia mesa de seguridad en La Uribe, Meta, tras asesinato de exFarc

Gobierno convoca con urgencia mesa de seguridad en La Uribe, Meta, tras asesinato de exFarc

Gobierno convoca con urgencia mesa de seguridad en La Uribe, Meta, tras asesinato de exFarc

Gobierno convoca con urgencia mesa de seguridad en La Uribe, Meta, tras asesinato de exFarc

Dmitriy Stuzhuk, el influencer que negó la existencia del COVID-19 y falleció por complicaciones tras contraer el virus

Dmitriy Stuzhuk, el influencer que negó la existencia del COVID-19 y falleció por complicaciones tras contraer el virus

El youtuber ucraniano tenía 33 años cuando falleció, lo contrajo luego de un viaje a Turquía
El youtuber ucraniano tenía 33 años cuando falleció, lo contrajo luego de un viaje a Turquía

Dmitriy Stuzhuk, el influencer que negó la existencia del COVID-19 y falleció por complicaciones tras contraer el virus

Dmitriy Stuzhuk, el influencer que negó la existencia del COVID-19 y falleció por complicaciones tras contraer el virus

El youtuber ucraniano tenía 33 años cuando falleció, lo contrajo luego de un viaje a Turquía
El youtuber ucraniano tenía 33 años cuando falleció, lo contrajo luego de un viaje a Turquía

Daniela Magún reveló porqué ocultó que había padecido de COVID-19

Daniela Magún reveló porqué ocultó que había padecido de COVID-19

La cantante sólo informó a los miembros de su equipo y a sus compañeros de Kabah
La cantante sólo informó a los miembros de su equipo y a sus compañeros de Kabah

Daniela Magún reveló porqué ocultó que había padecido de COVID-19

Daniela Magún reveló porqué ocultó que había padecido de COVID-19

La cantante sólo informó a los miembros de su equipo y a sus compañeros de Kabah
La cantante sólo informó a los miembros de su equipo y a sus compañeros de Kabah

A último momento, el Tribunal Electoral de Bolivia suspendió el conteo preliminar y habrá que esperar a los resultados oficiales que podrían demorar varios días

A último momento, el Tribunal Electoral de Bolivia suspendió el conteo preliminar y habrá que esperar a los resultados oficiales que podrían demorar varios días

El presidente del TSE, Salvador Romero, explicó que los testeos del sistema de Difusión de Resultados Preliminares (Direpre) no arrojaron resultados positivos. La decisión, a pocas horas de los comicios, genera incertidumbre
El presidente del TSE, Salvador Romero, explicó que los testeos del sistema de Difusión de Resultados Preliminares (Direpre) no arrojaron resultados positivos. La decisión, a pocas horas de los comicios, genera incertidumbre

A último momento, el Tribunal Electoral de Bolivia suspendió el conteo preliminar y habrá que esperar a los resultados oficiales que podrían demorar varios días

A último momento, el Tribunal Electoral de Bolivia suspendió el conteo preliminar y habrá que esperar a los resultados oficiales que podrían demorar varios días

El presidente del TSE, Salvador Romero, explicó que los testeos del sistema de Difusión de Resultados Preliminares (Direpre) no arrojaron resultados positivos. La decisión, a pocas horas de los comicios, genera incertidumbre
El presidente del TSE, Salvador Romero, explicó que los testeos del sistema de Difusión de Resultados Preliminares (Direpre) no arrojaron resultados positivos. La decisión, a pocas horas de los comicios, genera incertidumbre

A días de las elecciones presidenciales, miles de mujeres se manifestaron en Estados Unidos

A días de las elecciones presidenciales, miles de mujeres se manifestaron en Estados Unidos

Además de los comicios del 3 de noviembre, las protesta estuvo enfocada en la nominación por parte del mandatario de la jueza conservadora a la Corte Suprema, Amy Coney Barrett
Además de los comicios del 3 de noviembre, las protesta estuvo enfocada en la nominación por parte del mandatario de la jueza conservadora a la Corte Suprema, Amy Coney Barrett

A días de las elecciones presidenciales, miles de mujeres se manifestaron en Estados Unidos

A días de las elecciones presidenciales, miles de mujeres se manifestaron en Estados Unidos

Además de los comicios del 3 de noviembre, las protesta estuvo enfocada en la nominación por parte del mandatario de la jueza conservadora a la Corte Suprema, Amy Coney Barrett
Además de los comicios del 3 de noviembre, las protesta estuvo enfocada en la nominación por parte del mandatario de la jueza conservadora a la Corte Suprema, Amy Coney Barrett

Francia, Italia y Alemania batieron sus récords de contagios diarios de coronavirus

Francia, Italia y Alemania batieron sus récords de contagios diarios de coronavirus

Se trata de los tres países más poblados de Europa, región que ya concentra un tercio de los casos diarios en el mundo. Expertos aseguran que las cifras responden, en parte, a un aumento de los testeos realizados
Se trata de los tres países más poblados de Europa, región que ya concentra un tercio de los casos diarios en el mundo. Expertos aseguran que las cifras responden, en parte, a un aumento de los testeos realizados

Francia, Italia y Alemania batieron sus récords de contagios diarios de coronavirus

Francia, Italia y Alemania batieron sus récords de contagios diarios de coronavirus

Se trata de los tres países más poblados de Europa, región que ya concentra un tercio de los casos diarios en el mundo. Expertos aseguran que las cifras responden, en parte, a un aumento de los testeos realizados
Se trata de los tres países más poblados de Europa, región que ya concentra un tercio de los casos diarios en el mundo. Expertos aseguran que las cifras responden, en parte, a un aumento de los testeos realizados

Coronavirus en México: suman 86,059 muertes y 847,108 contagios acumulados

Coronavirus en México: suman 86,059 muertes y 847,108 contagios acumulados

Ruy López Ridaura, director general del Cenaprece, señaló que en la tendencia de los casos estimados, se está entrando en una “meseta”, luego de varias semanas de descenso de la epidemia
Ruy López Ridaura, director general del Cenaprece, señaló que en la tendencia de los casos estimados, se está entrando en una “meseta”, luego de varias semanas de descenso de la epidemia

Coronavirus en México: suman 86,059 muertes y 847,108 contagios acumulados

Coronavirus en México: suman 86,059 muertes y 847,108 contagios acumulados

Ruy López Ridaura, director general del Cenaprece, señaló que en la tendencia de los casos estimados, se está entrando en una “meseta”, luego de varias semanas de descenso de la epidemia
Ruy López Ridaura, director general del Cenaprece, señaló que en la tendencia de los casos estimados, se está entrando en una “meseta”, luego de varias semanas de descenso de la epidemia

Tenso cruce entre Koeman y el DT del Getafe: el entrenador del Barcelona reclamó que un jugador le dijo “cosas feas” durante el partido

Tenso cruce entre Koeman y el DT del Getafe: el entrenador del Barcelona reclamó que un jugador le dijo “cosas feas” durante el partido

El holandés lanzó una seria acusación contra un jugador del conjunto rival tras la derrota que sufrió su equipo
El holandés lanzó una seria acusación contra un jugador del conjunto rival tras la derrota que sufrió su equipo

Tenso cruce entre Koeman y el DT del Getafe: el entrenador del Barcelona reclamó que un jugador le dijo “cosas feas” durante el partido

Tenso cruce entre Koeman y el DT del Getafe: el entrenador del Barcelona reclamó que un jugador le dijo “cosas feas” durante el partido

El holandés lanzó una seria acusación contra un jugador del conjunto rival tras la derrota que sufrió su equipo
El holandés lanzó una seria acusación contra un jugador del conjunto rival tras la derrota que sufrió su equipo

¿Cuánto debe trabajar un colombiano para comprar los nuevos modelos de iPhone 12?

¿Cuánto debe trabajar un colombiano para comprar los nuevos modelos de iPhone 12?

Hace unos días la empresa de tecnológica lanzó al mercado el nuevo modelo del iPhone y su precio equivale a muchos días de trabajo para un colombiano que gane un salario mínimo.
Hace unos días la empresa de tecnológica lanzó al mercado el nuevo modelo del iPhone y su precio equivale a muchos días de trabajo para un colombiano que gane un salario mínimo.

¿Cuánto debe trabajar un colombiano para comprar los nuevos modelos de iPhone 12?

¿Cuánto debe trabajar un colombiano para comprar los nuevos modelos de iPhone 12?

Hace unos días la empresa de tecnológica lanzó al mercado el nuevo modelo del iPhone y su precio equivale a muchos días de trabajo para un colombiano que gane un salario mínimo.
Hace unos días la empresa de tecnológica lanzó al mercado el nuevo modelo del iPhone y su precio equivale a muchos días de trabajo para un colombiano que gane un salario mínimo.

Abogado de Daniela Cortés hace fuertes señalamientos contra el futbolista Sebastián Villa

Abogado de Daniela Cortés hace fuertes señalamientos contra el futbolista Sebastián Villa

El defensor de la expareja de del jugador de Boca Juniors aseguró que el caso de maltrato por el que está denunciado el antioqueño podría durar al menos un año más.
El defensor de la expareja de del jugador de Boca Juniors aseguró que el caso de maltrato por el que está denunciado el antioqueño podría durar al menos un año más.

Abogado de Daniela Cortés hace fuertes señalamientos contra el futbolista Sebastián Villa

Abogado de Daniela Cortés hace fuertes señalamientos contra el futbolista Sebastián Villa

El defensor de la expareja de del jugador de Boca Juniors aseguró que el caso de maltrato por el que está denunciado el antioqueño podría durar al menos un año más.
El defensor de la expareja de del jugador de Boca Juniors aseguró que el caso de maltrato por el que está denunciado el antioqueño podría durar al menos un año más.

Natasha Klauss borró video bailando con su hija para “evitarse problemas”

Natasha Klauss borró video bailando con su hija para “evitarse problemas”

La actriz que interpretó a Sarita Elizondo en Pasión de Gavilanes pidió a sus seguidores que “vivan y dejen vivir”.
La actriz que interpretó a Sarita Elizondo en Pasión de Gavilanes pidió a sus seguidores que “vivan y dejen vivir”.

Natasha Klauss borró video bailando con su hija para “evitarse problemas”

Natasha Klauss borró video bailando con su hija para “evitarse problemas”

La actriz que interpretó a Sarita Elizondo en Pasión de Gavilanes pidió a sus seguidores que “vivan y dejen vivir”.
La actriz que interpretó a Sarita Elizondo en Pasión de Gavilanes pidió a sus seguidores que “vivan y dejen vivir”.
MAS NOTICIAS