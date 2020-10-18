Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter

ADVISORY USA-ELECTION/TRUMP-NEVADA CHURCH

Por REUTERSOCT 18
18 de Octubre de 2020

Trump attends church service in Las Vegas

Start: 18 Oct 2020 16:00 GMT

End: 18 Oct 2020 17:00 GMT

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA - President Trump attends the International Church of Las Vegas Service in Las Vegas, Nevada

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA.

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA.

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES.

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

El drama de Jefferson, el bombero que atendió una emergencia sin saber que la víctima era su padre

El drama de Jefferson, el bombero que atendió una emergencia sin saber que la víctima era su padre

Información preliminar asegura que el padre del joven bombero volvía de su trabajo como panadero cuando fue embestido por una camioneta blanca.
Información preliminar asegura que el padre del joven bombero volvía de su trabajo como panadero cuando fue embestido por una camioneta blanca.

El drama de Jefferson, el bombero que atendió una emergencia sin saber que la víctima era su padre

El drama de Jefferson, el bombero que atendió una emergencia sin saber que la víctima era su padre

Información preliminar asegura que el padre del joven bombero volvía de su trabajo como panadero cuando fue embestido por una camioneta blanca.
Información preliminar asegura que el padre del joven bombero volvía de su trabajo como panadero cuando fue embestido por una camioneta blanca.

Votó el candidato de Evo Morales, Luis Arce: “Esperamos que el día de hoy y los siguientes transcurran de manera pacífica”

Votó el candidato de Evo Morales, Luis Arce: “Esperamos que el día de hoy y los siguientes transcurran de manera pacífica”

El candidato del MAS sufragó en La Paz y aseguró que su partido apuesta por “una solución democrática” para el país. Por la suspensión del conteo rápido, los resultados podrían demorar varios días
El candidato del MAS sufragó en La Paz y aseguró que su partido apuesta por “una solución democrática” para el país. Por la suspensión del conteo rápido, los resultados podrían demorar varios días

Votó el candidato de Evo Morales, Luis Arce: “Esperamos que el día de hoy y los siguientes transcurran de manera pacífica”

Votó el candidato de Evo Morales, Luis Arce: “Esperamos que el día de hoy y los siguientes transcurran de manera pacífica”

El candidato del MAS sufragó en La Paz y aseguró que su partido apuesta por “una solución democrática” para el país. Por la suspensión del conteo rápido, los resultados podrían demorar varios días
El candidato del MAS sufragó en La Paz y aseguró que su partido apuesta por “una solución democrática” para el país. Por la suspensión del conteo rápido, los resultados podrían demorar varios días

El provocador mensaje de Wanda Nara hacia el Inter luego del clásico de Milán

El provocador mensaje de Wanda Nara hacia el Inter luego del clásico de Milán

La esposa de Mauro Icardi se manifestó en las redes sociales después de la victoria del Rossonero en el derby italiano
La esposa de Mauro Icardi se manifestó en las redes sociales después de la victoria del Rossonero en el derby italiano

El provocador mensaje de Wanda Nara hacia el Inter luego del clásico de Milán

El provocador mensaje de Wanda Nara hacia el Inter luego del clásico de Milán

La esposa de Mauro Icardi se manifestó en las redes sociales después de la victoria del Rossonero en el derby italiano
La esposa de Mauro Icardi se manifestó en las redes sociales después de la victoria del Rossonero en el derby italiano

Se acabó la novela: la zurda de Juan Fernando Quintero dará espectáculo en el fútbol de China

Se acabó la novela: la zurda de Juan Fernando Quintero dará espectáculo en el fútbol de China

El jugador antioqueño deberá esperar hasta 2021 para poder competir oficialmente.
El jugador antioqueño deberá esperar hasta 2021 para poder competir oficialmente.

Se acabó la novela: la zurda de Juan Fernando Quintero dará espectáculo en el fútbol de China

Se acabó la novela: la zurda de Juan Fernando Quintero dará espectáculo en el fútbol de China

El jugador antioqueño deberá esperar hasta 2021 para poder competir oficialmente.
El jugador antioqueño deberá esperar hasta 2021 para poder competir oficialmente.

Asesinan a líder social en Tarazá, Antioquia

Asesinan a líder social en Tarazá, Antioquia

La víctima, Jhon Jairo Guzmán, era el vicepresidente de la Junta de Acción Comunal de El Tesorito, una vereda de este municipio. Indepaz documenta 11 asesinatos en lo que va de octubre en el país.
La víctima, Jhon Jairo Guzmán, era el vicepresidente de la Junta de Acción Comunal de El Tesorito, una vereda de este municipio. Indepaz documenta 11 asesinatos en lo que va de octubre en el país.

Asesinan a líder social en Tarazá, Antioquia

Asesinan a líder social en Tarazá, Antioquia

La víctima, Jhon Jairo Guzmán, era el vicepresidente de la Junta de Acción Comunal de El Tesorito, una vereda de este municipio. Indepaz documenta 11 asesinatos en lo que va de octubre en el país.
La víctima, Jhon Jairo Guzmán, era el vicepresidente de la Junta de Acción Comunal de El Tesorito, una vereda de este municipio. Indepaz documenta 11 asesinatos en lo que va de octubre en el país.

Así respondieron Juan de Dios Pantoja y Kimberly Loaiza a las críticas por su boda: “No somos una pareja perfecta”

Así respondieron Juan de Dios Pantoja y Kimberly Loaiza a las críticas por su boda: “No somos una pareja perfecta”

Los youtubers sorprendieron al dar a conocer su enlace, luego de meses de polémica por una escándalo de supuesta infidelidad
Los youtubers sorprendieron al dar a conocer su enlace, luego de meses de polémica por una escándalo de supuesta infidelidad

Así respondieron Juan de Dios Pantoja y Kimberly Loaiza a las críticas por su boda: “No somos una pareja perfecta”

Así respondieron Juan de Dios Pantoja y Kimberly Loaiza a las críticas por su boda: “No somos una pareja perfecta”

Los youtubers sorprendieron al dar a conocer su enlace, luego de meses de polémica por una escándalo de supuesta infidelidad
Los youtubers sorprendieron al dar a conocer su enlace, luego de meses de polémica por una escándalo de supuesta infidelidad

Corabastos le prohibió al Banco de Alimentos de Cundinamarca recoger más comida para población vulnerable

Corabastos le prohibió al Banco de Alimentos de Cundinamarca recoger más comida para población vulnerable

Según el Banco de Alimentos de Cundinamarca en Corabastos se botan 160 toneladas de comida al día.
Según el Banco de Alimentos de Cundinamarca en Corabastos se botan 160 toneladas de comida al día.

Corabastos le prohibió al Banco de Alimentos de Cundinamarca recoger más comida para población vulnerable

Corabastos le prohibió al Banco de Alimentos de Cundinamarca recoger más comida para población vulnerable

Según el Banco de Alimentos de Cundinamarca en Corabastos se botan 160 toneladas de comida al día.
Según el Banco de Alimentos de Cundinamarca en Corabastos se botan 160 toneladas de comida al día.

Turnos, distancia y horario ampliado: cómo es el estricto protocolo para votar en Bolivia en medio de la pandemia de coronavirus

Turnos, distancia y horario ampliado: cómo es el estricto protocolo para votar en Bolivia en medio de la pandemia de coronavirus

Este domingo los bolivianos eligen presidente, vicepresidente, diputados y senadores
Este domingo los bolivianos eligen presidente, vicepresidente, diputados y senadores

Turnos, distancia y horario ampliado: cómo es el estricto protocolo para votar en Bolivia en medio de la pandemia de coronavirus

Turnos, distancia y horario ampliado: cómo es el estricto protocolo para votar en Bolivia en medio de la pandemia de coronavirus

Este domingo los bolivianos eligen presidente, vicepresidente, diputados y senadores
Este domingo los bolivianos eligen presidente, vicepresidente, diputados y senadores

Megaoperativo contra abusadores sexuales de niños en el Cauca: cayeron 20, incluida una mujer

Megaoperativo contra abusadores sexuales de niños en el Cauca: cayeron 20, incluida una mujer

Entre los procesados se encuentran padres, abuelos, padrastros, tíos, primos y conocidos de la familias de las víctimas
Entre los procesados se encuentran padres, abuelos, padrastros, tíos, primos y conocidos de la familias de las víctimas

Megaoperativo contra abusadores sexuales de niños en el Cauca: cayeron 20, incluida una mujer

Megaoperativo contra abusadores sexuales de niños en el Cauca: cayeron 20, incluida una mujer

Entre los procesados se encuentran padres, abuelos, padrastros, tíos, primos y conocidos de la familias de las víctimas
Entre los procesados se encuentran padres, abuelos, padrastros, tíos, primos y conocidos de la familias de las víctimas

La decepción de Messi y la tristeza de Luis Suarez: Ronald Koeman reveló cómo le comunicó al uruguayo su salida del Barcelona

La decepción de Messi y la tristeza de Luis Suarez: Ronald Koeman reveló cómo le comunicó al uruguayo su salida del Barcelona

El entrenador holandés habló sobre los dos casos más polémicos que protagonizó el Barcelona en este último mercado de fichajes: la llamada telefónica al "Pistolero" y la reunión con el capitán en su casa
El entrenador holandés habló sobre los dos casos más polémicos que protagonizó el Barcelona en este último mercado de fichajes: la llamada telefónica al "Pistolero" y la reunión con el capitán en su casa

La decepción de Messi y la tristeza de Luis Suarez: Ronald Koeman reveló cómo le comunicó al uruguayo su salida del Barcelona

La decepción de Messi y la tristeza de Luis Suarez: Ronald Koeman reveló cómo le comunicó al uruguayo su salida del Barcelona

El entrenador holandés habló sobre los dos casos más polémicos que protagonizó el Barcelona en este último mercado de fichajes: la llamada telefónica al "Pistolero" y la reunión con el capitán en su casa
El entrenador holandés habló sobre los dos casos más polémicos que protagonizó el Barcelona en este último mercado de fichajes: la llamada telefónica al "Pistolero" y la reunión con el capitán en su casa

Estas son las 13 marcas de queso y yogurt que regresaron al mercado tras superar la prohibición de Profeco y la Secretaría de Economía

Estas son las 13 marcas de queso y yogurt que regresaron al mercado tras superar la prohibición de Profeco y la Secretaría de Economía

Los representantes legales de varias empresas afectadas demostraron que habían acatado las modificaciones pertinentes
Los representantes legales de varias empresas afectadas demostraron que habían acatado las modificaciones pertinentes

Estas son las 13 marcas de queso y yogurt que regresaron al mercado tras superar la prohibición de Profeco y la Secretaría de Economía

Estas son las 13 marcas de queso y yogurt que regresaron al mercado tras superar la prohibición de Profeco y la Secretaría de Economía

Los representantes legales de varias empresas afectadas demostraron que habían acatado las modificaciones pertinentes
Los representantes legales de varias empresas afectadas demostraron que habían acatado las modificaciones pertinentes

Colombia, el tercer país en gobierno digital y el más 'antitrámites’ del mundo

Colombia, el tercer país en gobierno digital y el más 'antitrámites’ del mundo

Colombia está por encima de países como Japón y Alemania en el ranking de la Ocde por sus esfuerzos en hacer reformas para generar un gobierno digital.
Colombia está por encima de países como Japón y Alemania en el ranking de la Ocde por sus esfuerzos en hacer reformas para generar un gobierno digital.

Colombia, el tercer país en gobierno digital y el más 'antitrámites’ del mundo

Colombia, el tercer país en gobierno digital y el más 'antitrámites’ del mundo

Colombia está por encima de países como Japón y Alemania en el ranking de la Ocde por sus esfuerzos en hacer reformas para generar un gobierno digital.
Colombia está por encima de países como Japón y Alemania en el ranking de la Ocde por sus esfuerzos en hacer reformas para generar un gobierno digital.
MAS NOTICIAS