ADVISORY JAPAN-SOUTHEASTASIA/VIETNAM -- SCHEDULE TBA

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga arrives in Hanoi

Start: 18 Oct 2020 10:46 GMT

End: 18 Oct 2020 11:15 GMT

HANOI - Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga arrives in Hanoi for his first trip abroad since he took office. Japan is among the largest source of foreign investment for Vietnam. Both countries are signatories to an 11-country CPTPP deal that will slash tariffs across much of the Asia-Pacific, and are locked in separate maritime disputes with China.

