ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SAUDI-PRAYERS

Saudi authorities allow prayers in Grand Mosque amid Covid

Start: 18 Oct 2020 09:46 GMT

End: 18 Oct 2020 12:00 GMT

MECCA - Muslims start to pray again in the Grand Mosque for the first time in months since the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions were imposed, after they were allowed by the Saudi authorities, in the holy city of Mecca.

