ADVISORY FRANCE-SECURITY/MEETING

Por REUTERSOCT 18
18 de Octubre de 2020

Departures after national security meeting at Elysee palace

Start: 18 Oct 2020 16:30 GMT

End: 18 Oct 2020 17:30 GMT

--THIS LIVE IS CANCELLED DUE TO CLASH WITH USA-ELECTION/TRUMP-NEVADA CHURCH--.

PARIS – Participants leave a national security and defence council meeting at the Elysee presidential palace

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: France

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

“No tengo COVID, estoy sana”: Lupita D’Alessio aclaró versiones sobre su salud

Su nuera Charito, esposa de Ernesto D'Alessio, sí tiene el virus
Alcaldesa desmiente que el Esmad acompañará a la Minga en su llegada a Bogotá

Las palabras de reforzar la seguridad en la ciudad por la llegada de la minga, generaron rechazo en las redes hacia Claudia López. La alcaldesa se explica.
Luis Fernando Camacho pidió “custodiar el voto” en Bolivia para evitar irregularidades

El candidato por Creemos, tercero en las encuestas, destacó que al país le “costó mucho recuperar una posibilidad” de un proceso electoral
Alza en movilidad de los jóvenes; motivó aumento de casos por COVID-19 en México

Cenaprece señaló que en las últimas semanas, la movilidad de jóvenes en México provocó el repunte de casos de COVID-19; llamó a tomar conciencia colectiva para no poner en riesgo a sectores más vulnerables
La patada criminal de Dani Alves que lesionó a un rival

El ex Barcelona cometió una dura infracción en el duelo que concluyó empatado entre San Pablo y Gremio. El árbitro sólo lo amonestó
Estas son las celebridades colombianas en EE.UU. que apoyan la candidatura de Joe Biden

Algunos famosos que triunfan en Hollywood ya cantaron su apoyo, otros han expresado su molestia contra Donald Trump.
Fuerte cruce entre Dybala y un directivo de la Juventus: desde Italia aseguran que el futuro del argentino es una incógnita

La Joya volvió a quedarse sentado en el banco sin ingresar ante el Crotone y luego discutió con el Director Deportivo de la Vecchia Signora. En lo que va de la temporada no disputó ni un minuto
La lucha de un abogado calificado contra el 'roscograma’ del Tribunal Administrativo del Chocó

Ingresó a la entidad en 2009 con el cargo de citador grado cuatro y se ha postulado, sin conseguir el objetivo, a las vacantes de escribiente y oficial mayor.
Conmoción en México: un peleador de lucha libre murió en pleno combate

El “Príncipe Aéreo” sufrió un infarto tras recibir una serie de golpes en el pecho por parte de su rival. IMÁGENES SENSIBLES
Así es el centro de detención de Los Ángeles donde se encuentra recluido Salvador Cienfuegos

Cienfuegos Zepeda conspiró para traficar cocaína, metanfetamina y marihuana. Su próxima audiencia será el 20 de octubre
“Christian Nodal anda como asistente de Belinda”: la versión de Martha Figueroa sobre la pareja

Según la periodista, el cantante acompaña a su novia a las grabaciones de "La Voz Kids" y no quiere que nadie se le acerque
¿Perdió su trabajo por la pandemia? Mintrabajo inyecta capital para el subsidio al desempleo

MinTrabajo espera cubrir a los otros 200 mil colombianos que perdieron sus trabajos a causa del COVID-19.
