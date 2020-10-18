ADVISORY BOLIVIA-ELECTION/RESULTS

Results announced in Bolivia's presidential election

Start: 19 Oct 2020 01:45 GMT

End: 19 Oct 2020 12:00 GMT

**EDITORS PLEASE NOTE - THE FOLLOWING LIVE EVENT HAS BEEN CANCELLED. BOLIVIA'S ELECTORAL AUTHORITY HAS DECIDED NOT TO RELEASE THE PRELIMINARY RESULTS ON SUNDAY NIGHT - PLEASE MONITOR FOR FURTHER UDPATES ON ELECTION RESULTS AND REACTIONS**.

LA PAZ - Official results with 95% of the tally to be announced in Bolivia's presidential election.

SCHEDULE:

0200GMT APPROX - Official announcement

