ADVISORY BOLIVIA-ELECTION/RESULTS

Por REUTERSOCT 18
16 de Octubre de 2020

Results announced in Bolivia's presidential election

Start: 19 Oct 2020 01:45 GMT

End: 19 Oct 2020 12:00 GMT

**EDITORS PLEASE NOTE - THE FOLLOWING LIVE EVENT HAS BEEN CANCELLED. BOLIVIA'S ELECTORAL AUTHORITY HAS DECIDED NOT TO RELEASE THE PRELIMINARY RESULTS ON SUNDAY NIGHT - PLEASE MONITOR FOR FURTHER UDPATES ON ELECTION RESULTS AND REACTIONS**.

LA PAZ - Official results with 95% of the tally to be announced in Bolivia's presidential election.

SCHEDULE:

0200GMT APPROX - Official announcement

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Bolivia

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / SPANISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Rojas Díaz exigió a la FGR acelerar el proceso contra García Cabeza de Vaca

El morenista aseguró que el gobernador de Tamaulipas recibió financiamientos del Cártel del Golfo para ganar las elecciones locales
Estos son los perfiles laborales más buscados en Colombia, según LinkedIn

La famosa plataforma para búsqueda de empleo y conexiones laborales identificó cuáles son los perfiles profesionales más solicitados en Colombia.
Los mensajes cifrados del exparamilitar Jorge 40 al Presidente Iván Duque

En una carta enviada al presidente de la República, después de aterrizar en Colombia, el exparamilitar le advierte a Iván Duque que lo van a matar.
Becas para el Bienestar Benito Juárez: cuándo depositarán el primer pago del ciclo 2020-2021

Los depósitos de la Beca Universal para estudiantes de Educación Media Superior se entregan a bimestre vencido, por lo que cada beneficiario recibe el apoyo al concluirse un periodo de dos meses
Una vaca, la única ‘víctima’ mortal tras el nuevo accidente de una avioneta en el norte de Bogotá

El hecho se presentó al mediodía, la alumna al mando de la aeronave sobrevivió y está siendo valorada por personal médico.
Elecciones en Bolivia: Jeanine Áñez aseguró que habrá resultados creíbles pero pidió paciencia

Tras el cierre de las mesas electorales, la presidenta interina de Bolivia afirmó que la jornada electoral fue limpia y pacífica
Estalló la interna en el Barcelona por un nuevo burofax que abrió la grieta en el vestuario: qué futbolistas no firmaron el documento

Desde la comisión directiva pretenden reducir los salarios del plantel profesional y del equipo filial, pero la gran mayoría de los futbolistas ha rechazado esa decisión
Polémica e indignación en España por el jinete que obligó a tomar champagne a su caballo tras ganar una carrera

Ocurrió en el Gran Premio de Manacor. Las repudiables imágenes se viralizaron y el jockey ya fue denunciado por la Asociación Animalista de Baleares
La sorprendente reacción de un peleador de UFC tras vencer a su rival con un rápido y brutal nocaut

El australiano Jimmy Crute se impuso sin atenuantes ante el lituano Modestas Bukauskas, aunque sobre el cierre del combate tuvo un gesto inesperado
Colombia reporta 7.201 contagios nuevos de Covid-19 para este 18 de octubre: hay más de 70 mil casos activos

El último reporte del Ministerio de Salud dicta que hoy, 18 de octubre, se registraron 7.201 casos nuevos de Covid-19.
El desnudo total de Ashley Graham: “Amo mi hermoso cuerpo grande y fuerte"

La modelo de 32 años mostró su figura, nueve meses después de dar a luz a su primer hijo
Gobernador de Sinaloa negó que el general Cienfuegos sea su padrino de bodas

Salvador Cienfuegos fue arrestado en Estados Unidos por su presunta responsabilidad en actos de narcotráfico
