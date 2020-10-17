Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter

ADVISORY USA-ELECTION/TRUMP DEPARTURE -- TIMING APPROX --

Por REUTERSOCT 17
17 de Octubre de 2020

Trump departs for campaign events in Michigan and Wisconsin

Start: 17 Oct 2020 18:45 GMT

End: 17 Oct 2020 19:45 GMT

JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES - U.S. President Donald Trump departs for campaign events in Michigan and Wisconsin.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE USA.

///

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA.

///

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES.

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

