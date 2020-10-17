ADVISORY USA-COURT/BARRETT-PROTEST

Women protest Trump's move to fill RBG vacancy before election

Start: 17 Oct 2020 15:45 GMT

End: 17 Oct 2020 16:45 GMT

WASHINGTON D.C. - The Women's March organization plans a nationwide protest against President Donald Trump's decision to fill the seat on the Supreme Court left by the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg before the election.

SCHEDULE:

1500GMT - protester gather at Freedom Plaza in Washington DC

1600GMT - Start of rally

1700GMT - March Pennsylvania toward the Capitol, around the Capitol to the Supreme Court

