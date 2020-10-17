Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter

ADVISORY NEWZEALAND-ELECTION/COLLINS-REAX

Por REUTERSOCT 17
15 de Octubre de 2020

National Party Leader Judith Collins reacts NZ election result

Start: 17 Oct 2020 08:59 GMT

End: 17 Oct 2020 09:07 GMT

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND - National Party Leader Judith Collins reacts to the results of the New Zealand election.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE NEW ZEALAND

DIGITAL: NO USE NEW ZEALAND INTERNET SITES / ANY INTERNET SITE OF ANY NEW ZEALAND OR AUSTRALIAN BASED MEDIA ORGANISATIONS OR MOBILE PLATFORMS

Source: TVNZ

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: New Zealand

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL WITH ENGLISH SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Coronavirus en México: así será el semáforo epidemiológico del 19 al 25 de octubre

Un sólo estado, Campeche, permanecerá en color verde y ninguno será representado por el color rojo
Armenia y Azerbaiyán intercambian acusaciones de ruptura del alto el fuego en Nagorno Karabaj

Alistan sanciones contra servidores públicos que hostiguen o acosen sexualmente a mujeres

Las reformas responden a un panorama de violencia de género que alcanza a las instituciones públicas
“Si no hubiera tenido ese aborto, estoy bastante segura de que no habría ningún Fleetwood Mac”: Stevie Nicks

La cantante explicó que ella quería dar algo más al mundo con su música, por lo que tomó la decisión de terminar su embarazo
“El Estado soy yo”, al estilo Maduro: el dictador hizo que le aprobaran una ley para gobernar sin reglas ni controles

El líder del régimen chavista dice haber escrito él mismo la ley que aprobó la ilegétima Asamblea Constituyente que le otorga inéditos poderes para pasar por encima de la Carta Magna sin rendir cuentas
París, furiosa ante una medida drástica que recuerda la invasión nazi y Mayo del 68

Desde la pasada madianoche, la capital y otras ciudades francesas toleran a disgusto un toque de queda nocturno para intentar contener la segunda ola del coronavirus
Cirugías estéticas fallidas: las estrellas de Hollywood que se arrepintieron de sus inyecciones, cortes y rellenos

Quisieron mejorar su imagen pero terminaron lamentando el resultado
El papa Francisco: “El hambre no es sólo una tragedia, sino una vergüenza”

El Sumo Pontífice intervino con un mensaje en la ceremonia del Día de la Alimentación que se celebró en la sede de la FAO y que coincide con el 75º aniversario de creación de este organismo
El ex presidente francés Sarkozy volvió a ser imputado por financiación irregular de su campaña electoral en 2007

Es la cuarta incriminación que enfrenta el político conservador, quien estuvo al frente del país galo entre 2007 y 2012
La estricta fórmula que podría dejar a Chile con su vieja Constitución aun si en el plebiscito triunfa el apoyo a su reforma

La necesidad de alcanzar una mayoría especial para aprobar los cambios en la posible Convención Constituyente ya genera polémica y una nueva división política
Las esperadas series que llegarán antes del final de 2020

En un año marcado por la pandemia del COVID-19, y la cuarentena en sus diferentes fases, la ficción aún tiene preparadas varias sorpresas y buenas propuestas
Turquía llevó adelante pruebas de un sistema de defensa S-400 de origen ruso

Así lo indican múltiples reportes que, de confirmarse, podrían avivar las tensiones de Ankara con Occidente. Desde el departamento de Estado de EEUU dijeron que era “incompatible” con su pertenencia a la OTAN
MAS NOTICIAS