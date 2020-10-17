ADVISORY NEWZEALAND-ELECTION/COLLINS-REAX

National Party Leader Judith Collins reacts NZ election result
Start: 17 Oct 2020 08:59 GMT
End: 17 Oct 2020 09:07 GMT
AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND - National Party Leader Judith Collins reacts to the results of the New Zealand election.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NO USE NEW ZEALAND
DIGITAL: NO USE NEW ZEALAND INTERNET SITES / ANY INTERNET SITE OF ANY NEW ZEALAND OR AUSTRALIAN BASED MEDIA ORGANISATIONS OR MOBILE PLATFORMS
Source: TVNZ
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: New Zealand
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL WITH ENGLISH SPEECH
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com
