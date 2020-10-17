ADVISORY LEBANON-CRISIS/PROTESTS

Lebanese protesters mark one year since nation-wide protests
Start: 17 Oct 2020 14:00 GMT
End: 17 Oct 2020 15:00 GMT
BEIRUT - Lebanese protesters are expected to gather in central Beirut to mark one year since huge protests against the country's political elite swept Lebanon.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Lebanon
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL WITH POSSIBLE ARABIC SPEECH
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com
El panorama en Guanajuato luce desesperanzador 48 horas después de la detención de Adán Ocho González, el “Azul”. Ataques armados, narcomensajes y al menos36 ejecutados inundan la entidad
MAS NOTICIAS