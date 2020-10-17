Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter

ADVISORY LEBANON-CRISIS/PROTESTS

Por REUTERSOCT 17
15 de Octubre de 2020

Lebanese protesters mark one year since nation-wide protests

Start: 17 Oct 2020 14:00 GMT

End: 17 Oct 2020 15:00 GMT

BEIRUT - Lebanese protesters are expected to gather in central Beirut to mark one year since huge protests against the country's political elite swept Lebanon.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Lebanon

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL WITH POSSIBLE ARABIC SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

El Presidente tiene tres días para pronunciarse sobre el posible incumplimiento del fallo del Tribunal de Cundinamarca.
El Presidente tiene tres días para pronunciarse sobre el posible incumplimiento del fallo del Tribunal de Cundinamarca.

El Presidente tiene tres días para pronunciarse sobre el posible incumplimiento del fallo del Tribunal de Cundinamarca.
El Presidente tiene tres días para pronunciarse sobre el posible incumplimiento del fallo del Tribunal de Cundinamarca.

Esta no es la primera vez que el exsenador Javier Lozano utilice palabras altisonantes para responder
Esta no es la primera vez que el exsenador Javier Lozano utilice palabras altisonantes para responder

Esta no es la primera vez que el exsenador Javier Lozano utilice palabras altisonantes para responder
Esta no es la primera vez que el exsenador Javier Lozano utilice palabras altisonantes para responder

Entre los delitos por los que tendría que responder sería homicidio agravado y concierto para delinquir.
Entre los delitos por los que tendría que responder sería homicidio agravado y concierto para delinquir.

Entre los delitos por los que tendría que responder sería homicidio agravado y concierto para delinquir.
Entre los delitos por los que tendría que responder sería homicidio agravado y concierto para delinquir.

Carlos Andrés Sandoval, novio de Natalia Fernández Montoya fingió su inocencia ante el asesinato. Días después confesó ser el homicida.
Carlos Andrés Sandoval, novio de Natalia Fernández Montoya fingió su inocencia ante el asesinato. Días después confesó ser el homicida.

Carlos Andrés Sandoval, novio de Natalia Fernández Montoya fingió su inocencia ante el asesinato. Días después confesó ser el homicida.
Carlos Andrés Sandoval, novio de Natalia Fernández Montoya fingió su inocencia ante el asesinato. Días después confesó ser el homicida.

El piloto Miquel Socias escribió una carta para Laura Salvo, la joven que perdió la vida hace una semana en el primer tramo del Rally Vidreiro
El piloto Miquel Socias escribió una carta para Laura Salvo, la joven que perdió la vida hace una semana en el primer tramo del Rally Vidreiro

El piloto Miquel Socias escribió una carta para Laura Salvo, la joven que perdió la vida hace una semana en el primer tramo del Rally Vidreiro
El piloto Miquel Socias escribió una carta para Laura Salvo, la joven que perdió la vida hace una semana en el primer tramo del Rally Vidreiro

Según el Consejo de Estado el ciudadano que interpuso la demanda, al no hacer parte del proceso, no está legitimado para solicitar al Presidente no referirse al caso.
Según el Consejo de Estado el ciudadano que interpuso la demanda, al no hacer parte del proceso, no está legitimado para solicitar al Presidente no referirse al caso.

Según el Consejo de Estado el ciudadano que interpuso la demanda, al no hacer parte del proceso, no está legitimado para solicitar al Presidente no referirse al caso.
Según el Consejo de Estado el ciudadano que interpuso la demanda, al no hacer parte del proceso, no está legitimado para solicitar al Presidente no referirse al caso.

La actriz y cantante contó cómo fue el acercamiento con el joven que le inspiró uno de sus más grandes éxitos musicales
La actriz y cantante contó cómo fue el acercamiento con el joven que le inspiró uno de sus más grandes éxitos musicales

La actriz y cantante contó cómo fue el acercamiento con el joven que le inspiró uno de sus más grandes éxitos musicales
La actriz y cantante contó cómo fue el acercamiento con el joven que le inspiró uno de sus más grandes éxitos musicales

Los periodistas Azam Ahmed y Alan Feuer, reporteros de The New York Times, narraron la forma en que se conoció que el General brindaba protección a un cártel
Los periodistas Azam Ahmed y Alan Feuer, reporteros de The New York Times, narraron la forma en que se conoció que el General brindaba protección a un cártel

Los periodistas Azam Ahmed y Alan Feuer, reporteros de The New York Times, narraron la forma en que se conoció que el General brindaba protección a un cártel
Los periodistas Azam Ahmed y Alan Feuer, reporteros de The New York Times, narraron la forma en que se conoció que el General brindaba protección a un cártel

En las imágenes llamaba “delincuente” a Samuel Paty, el maestro asesinado por mostrar caricaturas de Mahoma en una clase de libertad de expresión
En las imágenes llamaba “delincuente” a Samuel Paty, el maestro asesinado por mostrar caricaturas de Mahoma en una clase de libertad de expresión

En las imágenes llamaba “delincuente” a Samuel Paty, el maestro asesinado por mostrar caricaturas de Mahoma en una clase de libertad de expresión
En las imágenes llamaba “delincuente” a Samuel Paty, el maestro asesinado por mostrar caricaturas de Mahoma en una clase de libertad de expresión

La prensa británica hace foco en el interés de los dos clubes más poderosos de España por un futbolista de los Diablos Rojos
La prensa británica hace foco en el interés de los dos clubes más poderosos de España por un futbolista de los Diablos Rojos

La prensa británica hace foco en el interés de los dos clubes más poderosos de España por un futbolista de los Diablos Rojos
La prensa británica hace foco en el interés de los dos clubes más poderosos de España por un futbolista de los Diablos Rojos

El panorama en Guanajuato luce desesperanzador 48 horas después de la detención de Adán Ocho González, el “Azul”. Ataques armados, narcomensajes y al menos36 ejecutados inundan la entidad
El panorama en Guanajuato luce desesperanzador 48 horas después de la detención de Adán Ocho González, el “Azul”. Ataques armados, narcomensajes y al menos36 ejecutados inundan la entidad

El panorama en Guanajuato luce desesperanzador 48 horas después de la detención de Adán Ocho González, el “Azul”. Ataques armados, narcomensajes y al menos36 ejecutados inundan la entidad
El panorama en Guanajuato luce desesperanzador 48 horas después de la detención de Adán Ocho González, el “Azul”. Ataques armados, narcomensajes y al menos36 ejecutados inundan la entidad

Va dirigido a mujeres con actividades productivas en sectores como: comercio, servicio o industria
Va dirigido a mujeres con actividades productivas en sectores como: comercio, servicio o industria

Va dirigido a mujeres con actividades productivas en sectores como: comercio, servicio o industria
Va dirigido a mujeres con actividades productivas en sectores como: comercio, servicio o industria
