ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/ISRAEL-PROTESTS -- CANCELLED --

Por REUTERSOCT 17
15 de Octubre de 2020

Protest against Netanyahu's handling of COVID crisis

Start: 17 Oct 2020 16:50 GMT

End: 17 Oct 2020 17:50 GMT

**EDITORS PLEASE NOTE - THE FOLLOWING LIVE EVENT HAS BEEN CANCELLED DUE TO THE USA-COURT/BARRETT-PROTEST LIVE AND UPCOMING TRUMP EVENTS - PLEASE MONITOR FOR EDITS**.

JERUSALEM - Anti-Netanyahu protest takes place under coronavirus restrictions, with a limit of 2000 protesters. Protesters return to a Jerusalem square where almost weekly demonstrations against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's alleged corruption and his handling of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) crisis, took place over the summer. The protesters are returning to the square after a law, part of COVID lockdown measures, banning protesters from holding demonstrations more than 1 km (0.6 miles) from their homes, expired this week.

SCHEDULE:

1700GMT - Protest starts

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Israel

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

