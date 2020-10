ADVISORY --FLASH--6072-AZERBAIJAN-ARMENIA/GANJA-MORNING

Azerbaijan says 12 civilians killed in Ganja by Armenia shelling

Start: 17 Oct 2020 05:10 GMT

End: 17 Oct 2020 05:12 GMT

GANJA, AZERBAIJAN - Azerbaijan says 12 civilians killed, 40 wounded in Ganja by Armenia shelling

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location:

Topic:

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com