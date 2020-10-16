Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter

ADVISORY USA-ELECTION/BIDEN-MICHIGAN VOTERS --UPDATED--

Por REUTERSOCT 16
16 de Octubre de 2020

Biden attends a voter mobilization event in Detroit

Start: 16 Oct 2020 22:23 GMT

End: 16 Oct 2020 23:30 GMT

DETROIT, MICHIGAN, USA - Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden participates in a voter mobilization event in Detroit, Michigan.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

¿Se viene la paga por horas para Colombia?

Una investigación de la organización Cuso International analiza el panorama laboral de siete países que han implementado este modelo de contratación.
Una investigación de la organización Cuso International analiza el panorama laboral de siete países que han implementado este modelo de contratación.
“No pasarán”: el mensaje de Emmanuel Macron tras el asesinato del profesor que mostró caricaturas de Mahoma en Francia

El presidente francés condenó el ataque y advirtió que “el oscurantismo no ganará”
El presidente francés condenó el ataque y advirtió que “el oscurantismo no ganará”
Locura en las MMA: exigió a su rival que lo golpee, recibió varios puñetazos en el rostro y luego ganó el combate

En uno de los combates preliminares del Bellator 249, Kemran Lachinov pidió a Kyle Crutchmer que le pegue en la cara y después se impuso por decisión unánime
En uno de los combates preliminares del Bellator 249, Kemran Lachinov pidió a Kyle Crutchmer que le pegue en la cara y después se impuso por decisión unánime
Denunciaron la censura de la red social Telegram en Cuba

La aplicación de mensajería registra problemas desde el día miércoles. Desde Human Right Watch aclararon que las fallas dependen de ETECSA, de propiedad estatal
La aplicación de mensajería registra problemas desde el día miércoles. Desde Human Right Watch aclararon que las fallas dependen de ETECSA, de propiedad estatal
Avianca recibió la primera parte de los US$2.000 millones acordados en EE.UU.

Se pone en marcha la recuperación de la aerolínea y se esperan más desembolsos en las siguientes semanas.
Se pone en marcha la recuperación de la aerolínea y se esperan más desembolsos en las siguientes semanas.
El niño wayuu que sueña con ser narrador de fútbol y le robó el corazón a Falcao

Israel vive en La Guajira y es amante del fútbol. A través de un video que se viralizó mostró su talento para cantar los goles, ahora sueña con conocer a los jugadores de la Selección Colombia.
Israel vive en La Guajira y es amante del fútbol. A través de un video que se viralizó mostró su talento para cantar los goles, ahora sueña con conocer a los jugadores de la Selección Colombia.
Rigoberto Urán: el fin de una temporada y el inicio de una etapa como papá

El pedalista antioqueño dio a conocer que después de dar por finalizada su temporada 2020 en Europa, vino a Colombia y se convertirá en papá.
El pedalista antioqueño dio a conocer que después de dar por finalizada su temporada 2020 en Europa, vino a Colombia y se convertirá en papá.
Condenaron a 8 años de cárcel a una empleada que robaba cigarillos de la gasolinera en la que trabajaba

La mujer se llevó cigarrillos por una suma estimada en 93 mil dólares de una estación en El Salvador
La mujer se llevó cigarrillos por una suma estimada en 93 mil dólares de una estación en El Salvador
Autoridades ambientales decomisaron en Bogotá 400 artículos elaborados con animales salvajes

La Secretaría de Ambiente y la Policía Ambiental y Ecológica de Bogotá incautaron, este viernes 16 de octubre, 391 artículos elaborados con animales silvestres en un operativo en el barrio del Restrepo, al suroriente de la capital.
La Secretaría de Ambiente y la Policía Ambiental y Ecológica de Bogotá incautaron, este viernes 16 de octubre, 391 artículos elaborados con animales silvestres en un operativo en el barrio del Restrepo, al suroriente de la capital.
Poderoso mensaje de 13 metros sobre el huevo en CDMX

La industria todavía se resiste a lo inevitable: acabar con las jaulas en el sistema de producción de huevo
La industria todavía se resiste a lo inevitable: acabar con las jaulas en el sistema de producción de huevo
Abuela rapera, la nueva estrella de TransMilenio

La mujer se dio a conocer a través de unos videos que se viralizaron en Twitter.
La mujer se dio a conocer a través de unos videos que se viralizaron en Twitter.
EEUU: a 18 días de las elecciones, ya votaron más de 22 millones de personas

La cifra de equivale a casi el 16% de los votos contados en la elección general de 2016. Se espera que este año llegue a los 150 millones
La cifra de equivale a casi el 16% de los votos contados en la elección general de 2016. Se espera que este año llegue a los 150 millones
