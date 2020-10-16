ADVISORY USA-ELECTION/BIDEN-MICHIGAN VOTERS --UPDATED

Biden attends a voter mobilization event in Detroit
Start: 16 Oct 2020 22:23 GMT
End: 16 Oct 2020 23:30 GMT
DETROIT, MICHIGAN, USA - Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden participates in a voter mobilization event in Detroit, Michigan.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA
US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA
NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES
Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United States
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: Natural/English
