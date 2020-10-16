ADVISORY USA-ELECTION/BIDEN-MICHIGAN VOTERS --UPDATED

Biden attends a voter mobilization event in Detroit

Start: 16 Oct 2020 22:23 GMT

End: 16 Oct 2020 23:30 GMT

DETROIT, MICHIGAN, USA - Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden participates in a voter mobilization event in Detroit, Michigan.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com