ADVISORY USA-COURT/BARRETT-PROTEST

Women protest Trump's move to fill RBG vacancy before election
Start: 17 Oct 2020 14:45 GMT
End: 17 Oct 2020 15:45 GMT
WASHINGTON D.C. - The Women's March organization plans a nationwide protest against President Donald Trump's decision to fill the seat on the Supreme Court left by the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg before the election.
SCHEDULE:
1500GMT - protester gather at Freedom Plaza in Washington DC
1600GMT - Start of rally
1700GMT - March Pennsylvania toward the Capitol, around the Capitol to the Supreme Court
