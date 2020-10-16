Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter

ADVISORY USA-COURT/BARRETT-PROTEST

Por REUTERSOCT 16
15 de Octubre de 2020

Women protest Trump's move to fill RBG vacancy before election

Start: 17 Oct 2020 14:45 GMT

End: 17 Oct 2020 15:45 GMT

WASHINGTON D.C. - The Women's March organization plans a nationwide protest against President Donald Trump's decision to fill the seat on the Supreme Court left by the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg before the election.

SCHEDULE:

1500GMT - protester gather at Freedom Plaza in Washington DC

1600GMT - Start of rally

1700GMT - March Pennsylvania toward the Capitol, around the Capitol to the Supreme Court

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Marbelle se va de Colombia

Marbelle se va de Colombia

Antes de salir del país, la artista está arreglando algunos pendientes, como la carrera musical de su hija Rafaella.
Antes de salir del país, la artista está arreglando algunos pendientes, como la carrera musical de su hija Rafaella.

Marbelle se va de Colombia

Marbelle se va de Colombia

Antes de salir del país, la artista está arreglando algunos pendientes, como la carrera musical de su hija Rafaella.
Antes de salir del país, la artista está arreglando algunos pendientes, como la carrera musical de su hija Rafaella.

Fallo de tutela obliga a alcalde a retractarse por llamar “nido de ratas” a los administrativos de la Universidad de Cartagena

Fallo de tutela obliga a alcalde a retractarse por llamar “nido de ratas” a los administrativos de la Universidad de Cartagena

Un fallo de un juez en Cartagena obliga al alcalde William Dau a retirar todos los videos y publicaciones que realizó el pasado 31 de julio en contra de los directivos de alma mater.
Un fallo de un juez en Cartagena obliga al alcalde William Dau a retirar todos los videos y publicaciones que realizó el pasado 31 de julio en contra de los directivos de alma mater.

Fallo de tutela obliga a alcalde a retractarse por llamar “nido de ratas” a los administrativos de la Universidad de Cartagena

Fallo de tutela obliga a alcalde a retractarse por llamar “nido de ratas” a los administrativos de la Universidad de Cartagena

Un fallo de un juez en Cartagena obliga al alcalde William Dau a retirar todos los videos y publicaciones que realizó el pasado 31 de julio en contra de los directivos de alma mater.
Un fallo de un juez en Cartagena obliga al alcalde William Dau a retirar todos los videos y publicaciones que realizó el pasado 31 de julio en contra de los directivos de alma mater.

Cuántos ataques con cuchillo asociados a extremistas hubo en Francia desde 2015

Cuántos ataques con cuchillo asociados a extremistas hubo en Francia desde 2015

Antes de que un padre decapitara al maestro de su hijo por mostrar caricaturas de Mahoma este viernes, al menos nueve otros episodios de esta naturaleza habían tenido lugar durante los últimos cinco años en el país galo
Antes de que un padre decapitara al maestro de su hijo por mostrar caricaturas de Mahoma este viernes, al menos nueve otros episodios de esta naturaleza habían tenido lugar durante los últimos cinco años en el país galo

Cuántos ataques con cuchillo asociados a extremistas hubo en Francia desde 2015

Cuántos ataques con cuchillo asociados a extremistas hubo en Francia desde 2015

Antes de que un padre decapitara al maestro de su hijo por mostrar caricaturas de Mahoma este viernes, al menos nueve otros episodios de esta naturaleza habían tenido lugar durante los últimos cinco años en el país galo
Antes de que un padre decapitara al maestro de su hijo por mostrar caricaturas de Mahoma este viernes, al menos nueve otros episodios de esta naturaleza habían tenido lugar durante los últimos cinco años en el país galo

¿Se puede revocar al Presidente? Así sería el proceso para lograrlo

¿Se puede revocar al Presidente? Así sería el proceso para lograrlo

Según los especialistas, no existe la figura de la revocatoria presidencial, pero sí se puede modificar la Constitución para decretarla.
Según los especialistas, no existe la figura de la revocatoria presidencial, pero sí se puede modificar la Constitución para decretarla.

¿Se puede revocar al Presidente? Así sería el proceso para lograrlo

¿Se puede revocar al Presidente? Así sería el proceso para lograrlo

Según los especialistas, no existe la figura de la revocatoria presidencial, pero sí se puede modificar la Constitución para decretarla.
Según los especialistas, no existe la figura de la revocatoria presidencial, pero sí se puede modificar la Constitución para decretarla.

TEPJF solicitó investigar a dos funcionarios del INE por supuestas omisiones en el registro de México Libre

TEPJF solicitó investigar a dos funcionarios del INE por supuestas omisiones en el registro de México Libre

El procedimiento fue propuesto por el magistrado José Luis Vargas Valdez, quien también presentó el proyecto de sentencia que negó a la organización ser un partido
El procedimiento fue propuesto por el magistrado José Luis Vargas Valdez, quien también presentó el proyecto de sentencia que negó a la organización ser un partido

TEPJF solicitó investigar a dos funcionarios del INE por supuestas omisiones en el registro de México Libre

TEPJF solicitó investigar a dos funcionarios del INE por supuestas omisiones en el registro de México Libre

El procedimiento fue propuesto por el magistrado José Luis Vargas Valdez, quien también presentó el proyecto de sentencia que negó a la organización ser un partido
El procedimiento fue propuesto por el magistrado José Luis Vargas Valdez, quien también presentó el proyecto de sentencia que negó a la organización ser un partido

Un nuevo escándalo sacude a los Carabineros chilenos: descubrieron a un policía infiltrado en las protestas que alentaba la violencia

Un nuevo escándalo sacude a los Carabineros chilenos: descubrieron a un policía infiltrado en las protestas que alentaba la violencia

El hecho fue advertido por vecinos a un medio de investigación periodística local. Se revelaron audios en los que se escucha al agente incitar a "quemar a todos” los oficiales
El hecho fue advertido por vecinos a un medio de investigación periodística local. Se revelaron audios en los que se escucha al agente incitar a "quemar a todos” los oficiales

Un nuevo escándalo sacude a los Carabineros chilenos: descubrieron a un policía infiltrado en las protestas que alentaba la violencia

Un nuevo escándalo sacude a los Carabineros chilenos: descubrieron a un policía infiltrado en las protestas que alentaba la violencia

El hecho fue advertido por vecinos a un medio de investigación periodística local. Se revelaron audios en los que se escucha al agente incitar a "quemar a todos” los oficiales
El hecho fue advertido por vecinos a un medio de investigación periodística local. Se revelaron audios en los que se escucha al agente incitar a "quemar a todos” los oficiales

Paulina Rubio busca una sanción para Colate por desacato al acuerdo de confidencialidad

Paulina Rubio busca una sanción para Colate por desacato al acuerdo de confidencialidad

La pareja firmó un pacto para preservar la intimidad de su hijo y presuntamente no ha sido respetado por el empresario español
La pareja firmó un pacto para preservar la intimidad de su hijo y presuntamente no ha sido respetado por el empresario español

Paulina Rubio busca una sanción para Colate por desacato al acuerdo de confidencialidad

Paulina Rubio busca una sanción para Colate por desacato al acuerdo de confidencialidad

La pareja firmó un pacto para preservar la intimidad de su hijo y presuntamente no ha sido respetado por el empresario español
La pareja firmó un pacto para preservar la intimidad de su hijo y presuntamente no ha sido respetado por el empresario español

Impactante gráfico de los deportistas mejores pagos de la década: el fenómeno Mayweather y la guerra Messi-Cristiano

Impactante gráfico de los deportistas mejores pagos de la década: el fenómeno Mayweather y la guerra Messi-Cristiano

La revista Forbes publicó unas infografías interactivas donde se comparan los salarios de atletas masculinos y femeninas en el periodo 2010-2020
La revista Forbes publicó unas infografías interactivas donde se comparan los salarios de atletas masculinos y femeninas en el periodo 2010-2020

Impactante gráfico de los deportistas mejores pagos de la década: el fenómeno Mayweather y la guerra Messi-Cristiano

Impactante gráfico de los deportistas mejores pagos de la década: el fenómeno Mayweather y la guerra Messi-Cristiano

La revista Forbes publicó unas infografías interactivas donde se comparan los salarios de atletas masculinos y femeninas en el periodo 2010-2020
La revista Forbes publicó unas infografías interactivas donde se comparan los salarios de atletas masculinos y femeninas en el periodo 2010-2020

La caída del “Padrino”: el caso del general Cienfuegos estaría ligado al “Chapo” y podría sellar el destino de Peña Nieto

La caída del “Padrino”: el caso del general Cienfuegos estaría ligado al “Chapo” y podría sellar el destino de Peña Nieto

Durante el llamado “juicio del siglo” los señalamientos de los posibles vínculos con el narco del expresidente priista, salieron a la luz
Durante el llamado “juicio del siglo” los señalamientos de los posibles vínculos con el narco del expresidente priista, salieron a la luz

La caída del “Padrino”: el caso del general Cienfuegos estaría ligado al “Chapo” y podría sellar el destino de Peña Nieto

La caída del “Padrino”: el caso del general Cienfuegos estaría ligado al “Chapo” y podría sellar el destino de Peña Nieto

Durante el llamado “juicio del siglo” los señalamientos de los posibles vínculos con el narco del expresidente priista, salieron a la luz
Durante el llamado “juicio del siglo” los señalamientos de los posibles vínculos con el narco del expresidente priista, salieron a la luz

Cienfuegos “abusó de su poder” para ayudar al H2, el sanguinario narco de los Beltrán Leyva: fiscales de EEUU

Cienfuegos “abusó de su poder” para ayudar al H2, el sanguinario narco de los Beltrán Leyva: fiscales de EEUU

El otrora de la Defensa Nacional fue acusado colaborar con el cártel de los Beltrán Leyva
El otrora de la Defensa Nacional fue acusado colaborar con el cártel de los Beltrán Leyva

Cienfuegos “abusó de su poder” para ayudar al H2, el sanguinario narco de los Beltrán Leyva: fiscales de EEUU

Cienfuegos “abusó de su poder” para ayudar al H2, el sanguinario narco de los Beltrán Leyva: fiscales de EEUU

El otrora de la Defensa Nacional fue acusado colaborar con el cártel de los Beltrán Leyva
El otrora de la Defensa Nacional fue acusado colaborar con el cártel de los Beltrán Leyva

Proyecto del Gobierno facilitaría los despidos en Colombia

Proyecto del Gobierno facilitaría los despidos en Colombia

Un borrador de 250 páginas del Consejo Nacional de Política Económica y Fiscal Conpes, del DNP propone que las empresas tengan menos costos en el despido de empleados.
Un borrador de 250 páginas del Consejo Nacional de Política Económica y Fiscal Conpes, del DNP propone que las empresas tengan menos costos en el despido de empleados.

Proyecto del Gobierno facilitaría los despidos en Colombia

Proyecto del Gobierno facilitaría los despidos en Colombia

Un borrador de 250 páginas del Consejo Nacional de Política Económica y Fiscal Conpes, del DNP propone que las empresas tengan menos costos en el despido de empleados.
Un borrador de 250 páginas del Consejo Nacional de Política Económica y Fiscal Conpes, del DNP propone que las empresas tengan menos costos en el despido de empleados.

Lluvia de balas, un muerto y persecución de película: el video del asalto a joyería de Morelos

Lluvia de balas, un muerto y persecución de película: el video del asalto a joyería de Morelos

Los presuntos asaltantes son originarios de CDMX, Edomex y Guerrero
Los presuntos asaltantes son originarios de CDMX, Edomex y Guerrero

Lluvia de balas, un muerto y persecución de película: el video del asalto a joyería de Morelos

Lluvia de balas, un muerto y persecución de película: el video del asalto a joyería de Morelos

Los presuntos asaltantes son originarios de CDMX, Edomex y Guerrero
Los presuntos asaltantes son originarios de CDMX, Edomex y Guerrero
MAS NOTICIAS