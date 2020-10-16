ADVISORY THAILAND-PROTESTS/

Thai protesters gather at Bangkok's business district

Start: 16 Oct 2020 09:15 GMT

End: 16 Oct 2020 12:00 GMT

RATCHAPRASONG INTERSECTION, BANGKOK, THAILAND - Thai anti-government protesters continue to gather at Bangkok's business downtown, defying the banned political gatherings of five or more people and the publication of news and online information that could threaten national security.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Thailand

Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com