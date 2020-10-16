ADVISORY THAILAND-PROTESTS/

Thai protesters gather at Bangkok's business district
Start: 16 Oct 2020 09:15 GMT
End: 16 Oct 2020 12:00 GMT
RATCHAPRASONG INTERSECTION, BANGKOK, THAILAND - Thai anti-government protesters continue to gather at Bangkok's business downtown, defying the banned political gatherings of five or more people and the publication of news and online information that could threaten national security.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Thailand
Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com
MAS NOTICIAS