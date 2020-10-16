ADVISORY SAFRICA-FARM MURDER/

Protests expected at court hearing on S.African farm murder

Start: 16 Oct 2020 12:00 GMT

End: 16 Oct 2020 12:00 GMT

SENEKAL, SOUTH AFRICA - Two suspects will appear before the Senekal Magistrate's Court for the murder of a farm manager. Brendin Horner's death stoked racial tensions over farm murders and triggered riots in the town of Senekal at the start of the month. More protests and counter-protests are expected on Friday.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE SOUTH AFRICA

DIGITAL: NO USE SOUTH AFRICA

Source: ENCA

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: South Africa

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com