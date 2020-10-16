ADVISORY SAFRICA-FARM MURDER/

Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter

Por REUTERSOCT 16
16 de Octubre de 2020

Protests expected at court hearing on S.African farm murder

Start: 16 Oct 2020 12:00 GMT

End: 16 Oct 2020 12:00 GMT

SENEKAL, SOUTH AFRICA - Two suspects will appear before the Senekal Magistrate's Court for the murder of a farm manager. Brendin Horner's death stoked racial tensions over farm murders and triggered riots in the town of Senekal at the start of the month. More protests and counter-protests are expected on Friday.

La Cámara de Diputados de Chile tumbó un proyecto de ley sobre educación sexual en la enseñanza infantil

El texto defendía que la enseñanza de este tipo debía comenzar desde los niveles más básicos del sistema educativo, incluyendo párvulos
Vicky Dávila reaccionó en Twitter ante filtración de audio sobre caso Sanclemente

La periodista utiliza la red social para dar su versión de los hechos ocurridos en su programa
Jimena Pérez “La choco” regresó a Ventaneando y dio detalles de su vida en Madrid

La presentadora se despidió de la emisión hace un año, pero este jueves volvió aprovechando una visita a nuestro país
“Le debemos lealtad, obediencia y respeto”: así fue la relación entre Salvador Cienfuegos y Enrique Peña Nieto

Japón planea lanzar agua radiactiva tratada de Fukushima al océano Pacífico

El agua almacenada ascendía a 1,23 millones de toneladas y llenaba 1.044 tanques
Al servicio de mi patria, no del patriarca: Olga Sánchez Cordero en la Cámara de Diputados

La titular de la Secretaría de Gobernación reiteró su compromiso con los ideales de justicia social, mismos que defiende el presidente Andrés Manuel López Obrador
La DEA anunció su mayor decomiso doméstico de metanfetaminas en la historia

Los cargamentos fueron obtenidos durante la investigación de una organización vinculada al Cártel de Sinaloa
Se esfuman las posibilidades de un segundo paquete de rescate antes de las elecciones en EEUU

Los demócratas exigen un plan de más de dos billones y rechazan una alternativa parcial que alivie a Donald Trump de cara a las elecciones. En tanto, no hay unidad en las filas republicanas, ocupadas en la confirmación de la candidata a la Corte Suprema
Descubren dos exoplanetas cercanos a la Tierra desde telescopio mexicano

El SAINT-EX se ubica en el país y permite la detección de otros planetas e incluso sistemas solares. En el descubrimiento participaron 15 académicos de la UNAM
La OMS advirtió si se levantan de manera prematura las restricciones en Europa la mortalidad por COVID-19 podría ser “cuatro o cinco veces superior a la de abril”

Allison Mack tuvo dudas acerca de NXIVM

La estrella de "Smallville" expresó su inconformidad poco tiempo antes de ser arrestada
James Rodríguez y su resurrección con Ancelotti: del ostracismo en Madrid a ser el conductor del Everton que lidera la Premier League

Después de no adaptarse al Bayern y una fatídica temporada en el Real Madrid, se reencontró otra vez con el DT italiano y es una de las figuras en Inglaterra
