ADVISORY SAFRICA-FARM MURDER/

Protests expected at court hearing on S.African farm murder
Start: 16 Oct 2020 12:00 GMT
End: 16 Oct 2020 12:00 GMT
SENEKAL, SOUTH AFRICA - Two suspects will appear before the Senekal Magistrate's Court for the murder of a farm manager. Brendin Horner's death stoked racial tensions over farm murders and triggered riots in the town of Senekal at the start of the month. More protests and counter-protests are expected on Friday.
