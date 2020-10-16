ADVISORY FRANCE-SECURITY/

Man stabbed in the throat in Paris suburb, a suspect shot by police
Start: 16 Oct 2020 18:17 GMT
End: 16 Oct 2020 19:17 GMT
PARIS - A man died after being stabbed in the throat in the Paris suburb of Conflans St Honorine and the attacker has been shot, a French police source said on Friday (October 16).
