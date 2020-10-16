Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter

ADVISORY FRANCE-SECURITY/

Por REUTERSOCT 16
16 de Octubre de 2020

Man stabbed in the throat in Paris suburb, a suspect shot by police

Start: 16 Oct 2020 18:17 GMT

End: 16 Oct 2020 19:17 GMT

PARIS - A man died after being stabbed in the throat in the Paris suburb of Conflans St Honorine and the attacker has been shot, a French police source said on Friday (October 16).

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: France

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Más de 6000 casos de abuso sexual a menores durante el 2020

Más de 6000 casos de abuso sexual a menores durante el 2020

De los 6.988 procesos abiertos este año, 8 terminaron de manera anticipada, solo 262 llegaron a juicio y 12 casos se encuentran en ejecución de penas, según la Fiscalía.
De los 6.988 procesos abiertos este año, 8 terminaron de manera anticipada, solo 262 llegaron a juicio y 12 casos se encuentran en ejecución de penas, según la Fiscalía.

Más de 6000 casos de abuso sexual a menores durante el 2020

Más de 6000 casos de abuso sexual a menores durante el 2020

De los 6.988 procesos abiertos este año, 8 terminaron de manera anticipada, solo 262 llegaron a juicio y 12 casos se encuentran en ejecución de penas, según la Fiscalía.
De los 6.988 procesos abiertos este año, 8 terminaron de manera anticipada, solo 262 llegaron a juicio y 12 casos se encuentran en ejecución de penas, según la Fiscalía.

Esto es lo que queda de la bancada del Partido de la U

Esto es lo que queda de la bancada del Partido de la U

Por diferencias con la colectividad, Roy Barreras y Armando Benedetti abandonaron el partido que se consideraba el abanderado del proceso de paz. ¿Qué queda de ‘La U’?
Por diferencias con la colectividad, Roy Barreras y Armando Benedetti abandonaron el partido que se consideraba el abanderado del proceso de paz. ¿Qué queda de ‘La U’?

Esto es lo que queda de la bancada del Partido de la U

Esto es lo que queda de la bancada del Partido de la U

Por diferencias con la colectividad, Roy Barreras y Armando Benedetti abandonaron el partido que se consideraba el abanderado del proceso de paz. ¿Qué queda de ‘La U’?
Por diferencias con la colectividad, Roy Barreras y Armando Benedetti abandonaron el partido que se consideraba el abanderado del proceso de paz. ¿Qué queda de ‘La U’?

“¡Ya valió, carnal!”: ejecutaron al reguetonero Rolex Stylee un día antes de estrenar su último álbum

“¡Ya valió, carnal!”: ejecutaron al reguetonero Rolex Stylee un día antes de estrenar su último álbum

El joven fue recibió cinco disparos afuera de su casa en Iztapalapa
El joven fue recibió cinco disparos afuera de su casa en Iztapalapa

“¡Ya valió, carnal!”: ejecutaron al reguetonero Rolex Stylee un día antes de estrenar su último álbum

“¡Ya valió, carnal!”: ejecutaron al reguetonero Rolex Stylee un día antes de estrenar su último álbum

El joven fue recibió cinco disparos afuera de su casa en Iztapalapa
El joven fue recibió cinco disparos afuera de su casa en Iztapalapa

Asesinan a futbolista de 16 años, en Argelia, Cauca

Asesinan a futbolista de 16 años, en Argelia, Cauca

La ola de violencia en la zona rural de este departamento no se detiene. La víctima recibió cuatro impactos de arma de fuego.
La ola de violencia en la zona rural de este departamento no se detiene. La víctima recibió cuatro impactos de arma de fuego.

Asesinan a futbolista de 16 años, en Argelia, Cauca

Asesinan a futbolista de 16 años, en Argelia, Cauca

La ola de violencia en la zona rural de este departamento no se detiene. La víctima recibió cuatro impactos de arma de fuego.
La ola de violencia en la zona rural de este departamento no se detiene. La víctima recibió cuatro impactos de arma de fuego.

Ahora robaron 20 máquinas de hemodiálisis con un valor de más de 4 millones

Ahora robaron 20 máquinas de hemodiálisis con un valor de más de 4 millones

Fue en la Ciudad de México y el destino era Villahermosa, Tabasco
Fue en la Ciudad de México y el destino era Villahermosa, Tabasco

Ahora robaron 20 máquinas de hemodiálisis con un valor de más de 4 millones

Ahora robaron 20 máquinas de hemodiálisis con un valor de más de 4 millones

Fue en la Ciudad de México y el destino era Villahermosa, Tabasco
Fue en la Ciudad de México y el destino era Villahermosa, Tabasco

Ideam advierte que la temporada de lluvias podría extenderse hasta 2021

Ideam advierte que la temporada de lluvias podría extenderse hasta 2021

Se esperan deslizamientos de tierra en Antioquia, Santander, Cundinamarca, Boyacá, Quindío, Caldas, Risaralda y Chocó.
Se esperan deslizamientos de tierra en Antioquia, Santander, Cundinamarca, Boyacá, Quindío, Caldas, Risaralda y Chocó.

Ideam advierte que la temporada de lluvias podría extenderse hasta 2021

Ideam advierte que la temporada de lluvias podría extenderse hasta 2021

Se esperan deslizamientos de tierra en Antioquia, Santander, Cundinamarca, Boyacá, Quindío, Caldas, Risaralda y Chocó.
Se esperan deslizamientos de tierra en Antioquia, Santander, Cundinamarca, Boyacá, Quindío, Caldas, Risaralda y Chocó.

Pensión: cuál es la mejor Afore si naciste entre 1990 y 1994

Pensión: cuál es la mejor Afore si naciste entre 1990 y 1994

Elegir la mejor Afore puede dar mayores rendimientos futuros
Elegir la mejor Afore puede dar mayores rendimientos futuros

Pensión: cuál es la mejor Afore si naciste entre 1990 y 1994

Pensión: cuál es la mejor Afore si naciste entre 1990 y 1994

Elegir la mejor Afore puede dar mayores rendimientos futuros
Elegir la mejor Afore puede dar mayores rendimientos futuros

A un año del “Culiacanazo”: el Cártel de Sinaloa “humilló, chantajeó y derrotó al gobierno de AMLO”, sostiene Riva Palacio

A un año del “Culiacanazo”: el Cártel de Sinaloa “humilló, chantajeó y derrotó al gobierno de AMLO”, sostiene Riva Palacio

El periodista enumeró los fatales errores de las autoridades aquel infame 17 de octubre de 2019
El periodista enumeró los fatales errores de las autoridades aquel infame 17 de octubre de 2019

A un año del “Culiacanazo”: el Cártel de Sinaloa “humilló, chantajeó y derrotó al gobierno de AMLO”, sostiene Riva Palacio

A un año del “Culiacanazo”: el Cártel de Sinaloa “humilló, chantajeó y derrotó al gobierno de AMLO”, sostiene Riva Palacio

El periodista enumeró los fatales errores de las autoridades aquel infame 17 de octubre de 2019
El periodista enumeró los fatales errores de las autoridades aquel infame 17 de octubre de 2019

La Feria Internacional del Libro de Guadalajara recibió el premio Princesa de Asturias

La Feria Internacional del Libro de Guadalajara recibió el premio Princesa de Asturias

Raúl Padilla López, presidente de la FIL Guadalajara fue quien dio el discurso en la ceremonia
Raúl Padilla López, presidente de la FIL Guadalajara fue quien dio el discurso en la ceremonia

La Feria Internacional del Libro de Guadalajara recibió el premio Princesa de Asturias

La Feria Internacional del Libro de Guadalajara recibió el premio Princesa de Asturias

Raúl Padilla López, presidente de la FIL Guadalajara fue quien dio el discurso en la ceremonia
Raúl Padilla López, presidente de la FIL Guadalajara fue quien dio el discurso en la ceremonia

Las indignantes imágenes de las tribunas de Tomateros, a horas del regreso de los aficionados al fútbol

Las indignantes imágenes de las tribunas de Tomateros, a horas del regreso de los aficionados al fútbol

Usuarios de redes sociales compartieron videos donde se muestran aglomeraciones, gente sin cubrebocas y excesos en las tribunas
Usuarios de redes sociales compartieron videos donde se muestran aglomeraciones, gente sin cubrebocas y excesos en las tribunas

Las indignantes imágenes de las tribunas de Tomateros, a horas del regreso de los aficionados al fútbol

Las indignantes imágenes de las tribunas de Tomateros, a horas del regreso de los aficionados al fútbol

Usuarios de redes sociales compartieron videos donde se muestran aglomeraciones, gente sin cubrebocas y excesos en las tribunas
Usuarios de redes sociales compartieron videos donde se muestran aglomeraciones, gente sin cubrebocas y excesos en las tribunas

La caída del general Cienfuegos: durante su gestión en la Sedena el CJNG infestó el país

La caída del general Cienfuegos: durante su gestión en la Sedena el CJNG infestó el país

El sexenio pasado, los sicarios de Jalisco lograron desbancar al Cártel de Sinaloa como la organización más poderosa
El sexenio pasado, los sicarios de Jalisco lograron desbancar al Cártel de Sinaloa como la organización más poderosa

La caída del general Cienfuegos: durante su gestión en la Sedena el CJNG infestó el país

La caída del general Cienfuegos: durante su gestión en la Sedena el CJNG infestó el país

El sexenio pasado, los sicarios de Jalisco lograron desbancar al Cártel de Sinaloa como la organización más poderosa
El sexenio pasado, los sicarios de Jalisco lograron desbancar al Cártel de Sinaloa como la organización más poderosa

Decapitaron a un hombre por mostrar caricaturas de Mahoma al norte de París: el atacante fue abatido

Decapitaron a un hombre por mostrar caricaturas de Mahoma al norte de París: el atacante fue abatido

La fiscalía nacional antiterrorista abrió una investigación por “asesinato en conexión con una empresa terrorista” y “asociación criminal terrorista”
La fiscalía nacional antiterrorista abrió una investigación por “asesinato en conexión con una empresa terrorista” y “asociación criminal terrorista”

Decapitaron a un hombre por mostrar caricaturas de Mahoma al norte de París: el atacante fue abatido

Decapitaron a un hombre por mostrar caricaturas de Mahoma al norte de París: el atacante fue abatido

La fiscalía nacional antiterrorista abrió una investigación por “asesinato en conexión con una empresa terrorista” y “asociación criminal terrorista”
La fiscalía nacional antiterrorista abrió una investigación por “asesinato en conexión con una empresa terrorista” y “asociación criminal terrorista”
MAS NOTICIAS