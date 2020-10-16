ADVISORY BOLIVIA-ELECTION/VOTING

Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter

Por REUTERSOCT 16
15 de Octubre de 2020

Bolivia holds delayed 2020 presidential election

Start: 18 Oct 2020 11:45 GMT

End: 18 Oct 2020 14:00 GMT

LA PAZ - Bolivia holds delayed 2020 presidential election. The election is a re-run of a contentious vote late last year which prompted nationwide protests and led to the resignation of long-time leftist leader Evo Morales.

SCHEDULE:

1200GMT - Polls open (LIVE)

1230GMT APPROX - Presidential candidate Carlos Mesa casts his vote in La Paz (LIVE)

TIME TBC SOMETIME BETWEEN 1200 AND 1400GMT - Presidential candidate Luis Arce casts his vote in La Paz ( LIVE)

2100GMT - Polls close (NOT AVAILABLE LIVE)

TIME TBC - First official numbers (NOT AVAILABLE LIVE)

0200GMT (approx) - Official results with 95% of the tally to be announced (POSSIBLE LIVE) -- SEE SEPARATE EVENT

TIME TBC - Candidates speeches (EXPECTED LIVE) -- SEE SEPARATE EVENTS

