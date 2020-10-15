ADVISORY USA-ELECTION/TRUMP

Trump comments on law enforcement and holds campaign rally
Start: 17 Oct 2020 21:45 GMT
End: 18 Oct 2020 00:00 GMT
WISCONSIN / MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES - U.S. President Donald Trump makes comments on law enforcement in Michigan, holds campaign rally in Wisconsin.
SCHEDULE:
2200GMT - Trump makes comments on law enforcement Muskegon, Michigan
2300GMT - Trump makes remarks at rally in Janesville, Wisconsin
Restrictions:
BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA.
US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA.
NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES.
Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United States
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com