ADVISORY USA-ELECTION/TRUMP

Trump comments on law enforcement and holds campaign rally

Start: 17 Oct 2020 21:45 GMT

End: 18 Oct 2020 00:00 GMT

WISCONSIN / MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES - U.S. President Donald Trump makes comments on law enforcement in Michigan, holds campaign rally in Wisconsin.

SCHEDULE:

2200GMT - Trump makes comments on law enforcement Muskegon, Michigan

2300GMT - Trump makes remarks at rally in Janesville, Wisconsin

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA.

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA.

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES.

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com