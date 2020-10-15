ADVISORY THAILAND-PROTESTS/--TIMINGS APPROX/POSSIBLE ONLY

Protesters to gather in Bangkok despite emergency decree
Start: 15 Oct 2020 09:00 GMT
End: 15 Oct 2020 12:00 GMT
RATCHAPRASONG, BANGKOK, THAILAND - Anti-government protesters are expected to gather at Ratchaprasong intersection despite a decree issued overnight by Thailand's government banning gatherings of five or more people in a bid to end protests in the streets of Bangkok. Protesters have been pressuring prime minister Prayuth Chan-ocha to step down.
