ADVISORY THAILAND-PROTESTS/--TIMINGS APPROX/POSSIBLE ONLY--

Por REUTERSOCT 15
15 de Octubre de 2020

Protesters to gather in Bangkok despite emergency decree

Start: 15 Oct 2020 09:00 GMT

End: 15 Oct 2020 12:00 GMT

RATCHAPRASONG, BANGKOK, THAILAND - Anti-government protesters are expected to gather at Ratchaprasong intersection despite a decree issued overnight by Thailand's government banning gatherings of five or more people in a bid to end protests in the streets of Bangkok. Protesters have been pressuring prime minister Prayuth Chan-ocha to step down.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Thailand

Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

