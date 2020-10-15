ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SPAIN-BARS

Bars and restaurants in Barcelona to close at midnight

Start: 15 Oct 2020 21:30 GMT

End: 15 Oct 2020 22:30 GMT

BARCELONA - Bars and restaurants in Barcelona close at midnight for 15 days as part of a set of new restrictions issued in Catalonia by the regional government in order to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Spain

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com