ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SPAIN-BARS

Hospitality sector protests Barcelona bars closure
Start: 16 Oct 2020 09:50 GMT
End: 16 Oct 2020 12:00 GMT
BARCELONA - Members of the hospitality sector protest as bars and restaurants in Barcelona close from 2200GMT on Thursday (October 15) for 15 days as part of a set of new restrictions issued in Catalonia by the regional government in order to contain the spread of coronavirus.
