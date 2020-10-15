Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter

ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SPAIN-BARS

Por REUTERSOCT 15
15 de Octubre de 2020

Hospitality sector protests Barcelona bars closure

Start: 16 Oct 2020 09:50 GMT

End: 16 Oct 2020 12:00 GMT

BARCELONA - Members of the hospitality sector protest as bars and restaurants in Barcelona close from 2200GMT on Thursday (October 15) for 15 days as part of a set of new restrictions issued in Catalonia by the regional government in order to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Spain

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Coronavirus en México: 127,053 trabajadores de la salud se han infectado y 1,744 murieron

Coronavirus en México: 127,053 trabajadores de la salud se han infectado y 1,744 murieron

En comparación con el mes pasado, el número de casos positivos aumentaron 21.4%
En comparación con el mes pasado, el número de casos positivos aumentaron 21.4%

Coronavirus en México: 127,053 trabajadores de la salud se han infectado y 1,744 murieron

Coronavirus en México: 127,053 trabajadores de la salud se han infectado y 1,744 murieron

En comparación con el mes pasado, el número de casos positivos aumentaron 21.4%
En comparación con el mes pasado, el número de casos positivos aumentaron 21.4%

El regreso de Elba Esther Gordillo: otorgaron el registro a Redes Sociales Progresistas

El regreso de Elba Esther Gordillo: otorgaron el registro a Redes Sociales Progresistas

El TEPJF le otorgó el registro como organización política este miércoles
El TEPJF le otorgó el registro como organización política este miércoles

El regreso de Elba Esther Gordillo: otorgaron el registro a Redes Sociales Progresistas

El regreso de Elba Esther Gordillo: otorgaron el registro a Redes Sociales Progresistas

El TEPJF le otorgó el registro como organización política este miércoles
El TEPJF le otorgó el registro como organización política este miércoles

Mapa del coronavirus en México 15 de octubre: Chihuahua y Nuevo León superan el 50% de ocupación hospitalaria

Mapa del coronavirus en México 15 de octubre: Chihuahua y Nuevo León superan el 50% de ocupación hospitalaria

En las últimas 24 horas se reportaron 4,056 nuevos contagios y 478 nuevos fallecimientos por coronavirus
En las últimas 24 horas se reportaron 4,056 nuevos contagios y 478 nuevos fallecimientos por coronavirus

Mapa del coronavirus en México 15 de octubre: Chihuahua y Nuevo León superan el 50% de ocupación hospitalaria

Mapa del coronavirus en México 15 de octubre: Chihuahua y Nuevo León superan el 50% de ocupación hospitalaria

En las últimas 24 horas se reportaron 4,056 nuevos contagios y 478 nuevos fallecimientos por coronavirus
En las últimas 24 horas se reportaron 4,056 nuevos contagios y 478 nuevos fallecimientos por coronavirus

Volvieron a subir los pedidos de subsidios por desempleo en EEUU: fueron 898.000 en una semana

Volvieron a subir los pedidos de subsidios por desempleo en EEUU: fueron 898.000 en una semana

Aunque la actividad económica se recuperó en el tercer trimestre debido al estímulo fiscal, el alto número de solicitudes sugieren que el impulso disminuyó de cara al cuarto período del año
Aunque la actividad económica se recuperó en el tercer trimestre debido al estímulo fiscal, el alto número de solicitudes sugieren que el impulso disminuyó de cara al cuarto período del año

Volvieron a subir los pedidos de subsidios por desempleo en EEUU: fueron 898.000 en una semana

Volvieron a subir los pedidos de subsidios por desempleo en EEUU: fueron 898.000 en una semana

Aunque la actividad económica se recuperó en el tercer trimestre debido al estímulo fiscal, el alto número de solicitudes sugieren que el impulso disminuyó de cara al cuarto período del año
Aunque la actividad económica se recuperó en el tercer trimestre debido al estímulo fiscal, el alto número de solicitudes sugieren que el impulso disminuyó de cara al cuarto período del año

Tremendo golpe al Cártel de Sinaloa: la DEA incautó la mayor cantidad de metanfetamina en la historia

Tremendo golpe al Cártel de Sinaloa: la DEA incautó la mayor cantidad de metanfetamina en la historia

El jefe en funciones de la DEA, Timothy J. Shea, y otros funcionarios mostraron la droga durante una conferencia de prensa en un depósito de la agencia en Montebello
El jefe en funciones de la DEA, Timothy J. Shea, y otros funcionarios mostraron la droga durante una conferencia de prensa en un depósito de la agencia en Montebello

Tremendo golpe al Cártel de Sinaloa: la DEA incautó la mayor cantidad de metanfetamina en la historia

Tremendo golpe al Cártel de Sinaloa: la DEA incautó la mayor cantidad de metanfetamina en la historia

El jefe en funciones de la DEA, Timothy J. Shea, y otros funcionarios mostraron la droga durante una conferencia de prensa en un depósito de la agencia en Montebello
El jefe en funciones de la DEA, Timothy J. Shea, y otros funcionarios mostraron la droga durante una conferencia de prensa en un depósito de la agencia en Montebello

Más de 16 millones de estadounidenses ya votaron en las elecciones presidenciales

Más de 16 millones de estadounidenses ya votaron en las elecciones presidenciales

Los niveles de sufragios anticipados continúan avanzando a un nivel sin precedentes conforme más estados abren las urnas. Los simpatizantes de Joe Biden dominan las cifras provisionales
Los niveles de sufragios anticipados continúan avanzando a un nivel sin precedentes conforme más estados abren las urnas. Los simpatizantes de Joe Biden dominan las cifras provisionales

Más de 16 millones de estadounidenses ya votaron en las elecciones presidenciales

Más de 16 millones de estadounidenses ya votaron en las elecciones presidenciales

Los niveles de sufragios anticipados continúan avanzando a un nivel sin precedentes conforme más estados abren las urnas. Los simpatizantes de Joe Biden dominan las cifras provisionales
Los niveles de sufragios anticipados continúan avanzando a un nivel sin precedentes conforme más estados abren las urnas. Los simpatizantes de Joe Biden dominan las cifras provisionales

La nueva polémica de Roberto Palazuelos: recibió un honoris causa respaldado por senadores y diputados que desató críticas

La nueva polémica de Roberto Palazuelos: recibió un honoris causa respaldado por senadores y diputados que desató críticas

El actor fue galardonado por sus “aportes significativos en el campo de la actuación y dirección cinematográfica”
El actor fue galardonado por sus “aportes significativos en el campo de la actuación y dirección cinematográfica”

La nueva polémica de Roberto Palazuelos: recibió un honoris causa respaldado por senadores y diputados que desató críticas

La nueva polémica de Roberto Palazuelos: recibió un honoris causa respaldado por senadores y diputados que desató críticas

El actor fue galardonado por sus “aportes significativos en el campo de la actuación y dirección cinematográfica”
El actor fue galardonado por sus “aportes significativos en el campo de la actuación y dirección cinematográfica”

Con preguntas, pero sin debate: cómo será el duelo de TV entre Donald Trump y Joe Biden

Con preguntas, pero sin debate: cómo será el duelo de TV entre Donald Trump y Joe Biden

En la jornada en la que se iba a realizar el segundo cara a cara, los dos candidatos aparecerán en simultáneo para responder dudas de electores indecisos
En la jornada en la que se iba a realizar el segundo cara a cara, los dos candidatos aparecerán en simultáneo para responder dudas de electores indecisos

Con preguntas, pero sin debate: cómo será el duelo de TV entre Donald Trump y Joe Biden

Con preguntas, pero sin debate: cómo será el duelo de TV entre Donald Trump y Joe Biden

En la jornada en la que se iba a realizar el segundo cara a cara, los dos candidatos aparecerán en simultáneo para responder dudas de electores indecisos
En la jornada en la que se iba a realizar el segundo cara a cara, los dos candidatos aparecerán en simultáneo para responder dudas de electores indecisos

Nueva Zelanda someterá al voto popular la legalización de la marihuana recreativa y la eutanasia voluntaria este sábado

Nueva Zelanda someterá al voto popular la legalización de la marihuana recreativa y la eutanasia voluntaria este sábado

El referendo coincide con las elecciones generales que dan como amplio favorito al Partido Laborista de la actual primera ministra, Jacinta Ardern
El referendo coincide con las elecciones generales que dan como amplio favorito al Partido Laborista de la actual primera ministra, Jacinta Ardern

Nueva Zelanda someterá al voto popular la legalización de la marihuana recreativa y la eutanasia voluntaria este sábado

Nueva Zelanda someterá al voto popular la legalización de la marihuana recreativa y la eutanasia voluntaria este sábado

El referendo coincide con las elecciones generales que dan como amplio favorito al Partido Laborista de la actual primera ministra, Jacinta Ardern
El referendo coincide con las elecciones generales que dan como amplio favorito al Partido Laborista de la actual primera ministra, Jacinta Ardern

Eugenio Derbez mostró el impresionante parecido entre su hija Aitana y Silvia Derbez y el resultado impactó a Vadhir

Eugenio Derbez mostró el impresionante parecido entre su hija Aitana y Silvia Derbez y el resultado impactó a Vadhir

"Aitana es mi abuela", escribió el hijo del actor en Instagram
"Aitana es mi abuela", escribió el hijo del actor en Instagram

Eugenio Derbez mostró el impresionante parecido entre su hija Aitana y Silvia Derbez y el resultado impactó a Vadhir

Eugenio Derbez mostró el impresionante parecido entre su hija Aitana y Silvia Derbez y el resultado impactó a Vadhir

"Aitana es mi abuela", escribió el hijo del actor en Instagram
"Aitana es mi abuela", escribió el hijo del actor en Instagram

Tailandia reprimió las protestas contra el Gobierno y la monarquía: decretaron el “estado de emergencia grave”

Tailandia reprimió las protestas contra el Gobierno y la monarquía: decretaron el “estado de emergencia grave”

Los miles de tailandeses que se hicieron oír en las calles de Bangkok exigen la renuncia del primer ministro, Prayuth Chan Ocha, y menos poder para la realeza
Los miles de tailandeses que se hicieron oír en las calles de Bangkok exigen la renuncia del primer ministro, Prayuth Chan Ocha, y menos poder para la realeza

Tailandia reprimió las protestas contra el Gobierno y la monarquía: decretaron el “estado de emergencia grave”

Tailandia reprimió las protestas contra el Gobierno y la monarquía: decretaron el “estado de emergencia grave”

Los miles de tailandeses que se hicieron oír en las calles de Bangkok exigen la renuncia del primer ministro, Prayuth Chan Ocha, y menos poder para la realeza
Los miles de tailandeses que se hicieron oír en las calles de Bangkok exigen la renuncia del primer ministro, Prayuth Chan Ocha, y menos poder para la realeza

Escándalo en el tenis: una estrella se fugó de Rusia con su esposa y su hijo de ocho meses tras dar positivo por COVID

Escándalo en el tenis: una estrella se fugó de Rusia con su esposa y su hijo de ocho meses tras dar positivo por COVID

El estadounidense Sam Querrey huyó del país por temor a ser hospitalizado. Si bien se sabe que está en "un país de Europa", todavía se desconoce su paradero exacto
El estadounidense Sam Querrey huyó del país por temor a ser hospitalizado. Si bien se sabe que está en "un país de Europa", todavía se desconoce su paradero exacto

Escándalo en el tenis: una estrella se fugó de Rusia con su esposa y su hijo de ocho meses tras dar positivo por COVID

Escándalo en el tenis: una estrella se fugó de Rusia con su esposa y su hijo de ocho meses tras dar positivo por COVID

El estadounidense Sam Querrey huyó del país por temor a ser hospitalizado. Si bien se sabe que está en "un país de Europa", todavía se desconoce su paradero exacto
El estadounidense Sam Querrey huyó del país por temor a ser hospitalizado. Si bien se sabe que está en "un país de Europa", todavía se desconoce su paradero exacto
MAS NOTICIAS