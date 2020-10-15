Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter

ADVISORY EU-SUMMIT/ -- TIMINGS AND SCHEDULE TBC --

Por REUTERSOCT 15
15 de Octubre de 2020

European leaders attend day two of a summit

Start: 16 Oct 2020 06:00 GMT

End: 16 Oct 2020 12:00 GMT

BRUSSELS - European leaders arrive for day two of a summit aimed at taking stock of Brexit negotiations, but also to discuss COVID-19, climate change and the bloc's relations with Africa.

SCHEDULE:

0600GMT - EU leaders arrive for second day of a summit

TIME TBC - Roundtable

TIME TBC - Departures and national briefings

TIME TBC - News conference by Charles Michel, President of the European Council

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: ACCESS ALL

DIGITAL: ACCESS ALL

Source: REUTERS / EUROPEAN UNION / AGENCY POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Belgium

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ALL EUROPEAN LANGAGES POSSIBLE

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Sicarios graban el momento en el que asesinan a una persona en Bogotá

El video fue compartido a través de grupos y redes sociales. Esta nueva modalidad tiene en alerta a las autoridades.
“Nuestro amor es imparable”: la reacción de Claudia López tras fallo que mantiene investidura de Angélica Lozano

Por medio de un trino, la alcaldesa recordó que no es la primera vez que tienen que comparecer ante el mismo tribunal como pareja. ¿A qué se refiere?
Bolivia cerró la campaña electoral en medio de la pandemia de coronavirus: las estrategias de los tres candidatos

Luis Arce, Carlos Mesa y Luis Fernando Camacho se disputan las adhesiones de 7,3 millones de electores que se espera que acudan a las urnas este domingo
Crédito Infonavit: para qué puedes usar Remodelavit y cómo puedes solicitarlo

Uno de los préstamos va de los 4,200 pesos hasta los 125,000 pesos
Bernardo Barranco lamentó el aval al registro del Partido Encuentro Solidario: “Un día gris para la democracia”

Con la aprobación de los partidos consideró se pone en riesgo temas como el politizar la moral y también es el regreso de un voto corporativista
Pío López Obrador acudió a la FGR a comparecer por los videoescándalos de presunta corrupción

La Fede tiene abierta una carpeta de investigación para el hermano del presidente y David León tras las denuncias del PAN y PRD
Aida Cuevas, entre la pandemia, la nominación al Grammy y su conflicto familiar: “Hay que darle tiempo al tiempo”

La intérprete de regional mexicano celebra sus 45 años de carrera artística con un espectáculo online desde el Auditorio Nacional
“Es un carnicero”: la caída del “Azul”, que desató un infierno de violencia en su corto liderato

Su zona de influencia era exactamente la misma que la de su antecesor, José Antonio Yépez, el “Marro”; sin embargo su comportamiento no era similar
Estalló una bomba de más de 5000 kilos de la Segunda Guerra Mundial mientras intentaban desactivarla

Expertos polacos intentaban neutralizar la “Tallboy” bajo el agua mediante una deflagración remota, pero el dispositivo detonó durante el proceso
Minga Indígena deja Cali para movilizarse a Bogotá

Alrededor de 10.000 personas se dirigen a la ciudad de Armenia, donde pasarán la noche. La llegada a la capital del país está prevista para el 19 de octubre, dos días antes del Paro Nacional.
Aprende en Casa II de la SEP: clases en internet del 15 de octubre para alumnos de secundaria

Estos son los temas, preguntas y actividades del programa de primaria para el día de hoy
Paraguay y Brasil reabrieron sus tres fronteras terrestres tras siete meses de cierre por el coronavirus

El Puente de la Amistad, que conecta Ciudad del Este con la brasileña de Foz do Iguaçu, fue habilitado para el paso de vehículos. Dentro de 15 días se abrirá también para peatones
