ADVISORY EU-SUMMIT/ -- TIMINGS AND SCHEDULE TBC

European leaders attend day two of a summit
Start: 16 Oct 2020 06:00 GMT
End: 16 Oct 2020 12:00 GMT
BRUSSELS - European leaders arrive for day two of a summit aimed at taking stock of Brexit negotiations, but also to discuss COVID-19, climate change and the bloc's relations with Africa.
SCHEDULE:
0600GMT - EU leaders arrive for second day of a summit
TIME TBC - Roundtable
TIME TBC - Departures and national briefings
TIME TBC - News conference by Charles Michel, President of the European Council
