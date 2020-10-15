ADVISORY EU-SUMMIT/ -- TIMINGS AND SCHEDULE TBC

European leaders attend day two of a summit

Start: 16 Oct 2020 06:00 GMT

End: 16 Oct 2020 12:00 GMT

BRUSSELS - European leaders arrive for day two of a summit aimed at taking stock of Brexit negotiations, but also to discuss COVID-19, climate change and the bloc's relations with Africa.

SCHEDULE:

0600GMT - EU leaders arrive for second day of a summit

TIME TBC - Roundtable

TIME TBC - Departures and national briefings

TIME TBC - News conference by Charles Michel, President of the European Council

