ADVISORY CHINA-TIBET/

Por REUTERSOCT 15
15 de Octubre de 2020

Journalists attend newser with Tibetan party secretary

Start: 15 Oct 2020 02:25 GMT

End: 15 Oct 2020 12:00 GMT

LHASA, CHINA - Journalists on a rare government-organised media tour of Tibet will attend a press conference with Tibetan party secretary Wu Yingjie and Tibetan governor Che Dhala who are expected to talk about its efforts to alleviate extreme poverty.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE CHINA

DIGITAL: NO USE CHINA

Source: CCTV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: China

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

