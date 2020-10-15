ADVISORY BOLIVIA-ELECTION/

Bolivia holds delayed 2020 presidential election
LA PAZ - Bolivia holds delayed 2020 presidential election. The election is a re-run of a contentious vote late last year which prompted nationwide protests and led to the resignation of long-time leftist leader Evo Morales.
SCHEDULE:
1200GMT - Polls open (LIVE)
TIME TBC - Presidential candidate Carlos Mesa casts his vote in La Paz (POSSIBLE LIVE)
TIME TBC - Presidential candidate Luis Arce casts his vote in La Paz (POSSIBLE LIVE)
2100GMT - Polls close (NOT AVAILABLE LIVE)
TIME TBC - First official numbers (NOT AVAILABLE LIVE)
TIME TBC - Candidates speeches (EXPECTED LIVE)
02:00GMT (approx) - Official results with 95% of the tally to be announced (POSSIBLE LIVE)
