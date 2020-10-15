Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter

ADVISORY BOLIVIA-ELECTION/

Por REUTERSOCT 15
15 de Octubre de 2020

Bolivia holds delayed 2020 presidential election

Start: 18 Oct 2020 11:45 GMT

End: 18 Oct 2020 12:00 GMT

EDITORS NOTE: PLEASE MONITOR FOR UPDATES ON THE LIVE SCHEDULE AND TIMINGS

==

LA PAZ - Bolivia holds delayed 2020 presidential election. The election is a re-run of a contentious vote late last year which prompted nationwide protests and led to the resignation of long-time leftist leader Evo Morales.

SCHEDULE:

1200GMT - Polls open (LIVE)

TIME TBC - Presidential candidate Carlos Mesa casts his vote in La Paz (POSSIBLE LIVE)

TIME TBC - Presidential candidate Luis Arce casts his vote in La Paz (POSSIBLE LIVE)

2100GMT - Polls close (NOT AVAILABLE LIVE)

TIME TBC - First official numbers (NOT AVAILABLE LIVE)

TIME TBC - Candidates speeches (EXPECTED LIVE)

02:00GMT (approx) - Official results with 95% of the tally to be announced (POSSIBLE LIVE)

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Bolivia

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

