ADVISORY BOLIVIA-ELECTION/

Bolivia holds delayed 2020 presidential election

Start: 18 Oct 2020 11:45 GMT

End: 18 Oct 2020 12:00 GMT

LA PAZ - Bolivia holds delayed 2020 presidential election. The election is a re-run of a contentious vote late last year which prompted nationwide protests and led to the resignation of long-time leftist leader Evo Morales.

SCHEDULE:

1200GMT - Polls open (LIVE)

TIME TBC - Presidential candidate Carlos Mesa casts his vote in La Paz (POSSIBLE LIVE)

TIME TBC - Presidential candidate Luis Arce casts his vote in La Paz (POSSIBLE LIVE)

2100GMT - Polls close (NOT AVAILABLE LIVE)

TIME TBC - First official numbers (NOT AVAILABLE LIVE)

TIME TBC - Candidates speeches (EXPECTED LIVE)

02:00GMT (approx) - Official results with 95% of the tally to be announced (POSSIBLE LIVE)

