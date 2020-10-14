ADVISORY USA-ELECTION/TRUMP

Trump campaigns in Johnstown, Pennsylvania

Start: 13 Oct 2020 22:44 GMT

End: 14 Oct 2020 00:59 GMT

JOHNSTOWN, PENNSYLVANIA - U.S. President Donald Trump campaigns in Johnstown, Pennsylvania.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com