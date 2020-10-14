Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter

ADVISORY USA-ELECTION/TRUMP

Por REUTERSOCT 14
13 de Octubre de 2020

Trump campaigns in Johnstown, Pennsylvania

Start: 13 Oct 2020 22:44 GMT

End: 14 Oct 2020 00:59 GMT

JOHNSTOWN, PENNSYLVANIA - U.S. President Donald Trump campaigns in Johnstown, Pennsylvania.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Carlos Villagrán “Quico” reveló por qué el Chavo del 8 salió del aire

El actor que formó parte por varios años del elenco comandado por Chespirito lamentó la salida de transmisiones de la serie; Roberto Gómez Fernández no descarta el regreso a Televisa
Aunque la cifra de fumadores en Colombia es baja, las cifras de muertes relacionadas con el tabaco siguen en alza

El exabrupto de Moreno Martins en plena discusión con Lionel Messi: “Muertos, se comieron seis”

El delantero boliviano consideró que los jugadores argentinos se burlaron por la manera de festejar y explotó al terminar el partido. ¿Qué pasó con La Pulga?
El Banco Mundial aprobó un plan de USD 12.000 millones para garantizar un acceso rápido a la vacuna contra el COVID-19

La organización multinacional señaló que esta financiación podría posibilitar la vacunación de “hasta mil millones de personas”. Estará enfocado en los países en desarrollo
Coronavirus en México: van 84,420 muertos y 825,340 contagios

La Ciudad de México por sí sola, acumula 16.7% de todas defunciones a nivel nacional.
Chicharito y Raúl Jiménez dividen la opinión de la afición en redes sociales tras partido de la selección mexicana

Reviviendo la rivalidad entre Chivas y América, los usuarios discutieron sobre los dos arietes mexicanos; Javier Hernández no participó en el encuentro contra Argelia, mientras que el Lobo Mexicano fue titular
Paraguay le ganó 1 a 0 a Venezuela y logró su primer triunfo en las Eliminatorias

Giménez marcó el único tanto del partido, en un duelo en el que el VAR fue clave. La Vinotinto acumuló su segunda derrota consecutiva
“Pusieron en riesgo a mi familia”: youtuber Ami Rodríguez desmintió que gane $900 millones al mes

Hace unos días fue noticia el youtuber colombiano Ami Rodríguez luego de que varios medios de comunicación difundieran que supuestamente él ganaba 900 millones de pesos mensualmente. El influencer desmintió la información.
Con cambios en nariz y menos papada, así se transformó el rostro de Kenia Os

La influencer mostró un impresionante cambio, lo que podría significar que se sometió a diversos procedimientos quirúrgicos
Estados Unidos y Alemania le exigieron a Turquía que termine con su “provocación” a Grecia

Ankara envió el lunes un buque a una zona del Mar Mediterráneo en disputa y volvió a elevar las tensiones en la región, provocando la respuesta de Washington y Berlín
Influenciador antioqueño murió tras ser arrollado por una camioneta en Caldas

Carlos Arango, conocido en redes sociales como El Paisa Nea, murió este 13 de octubre luego de ser arrollado por una camioneta en la vía Manizales - Medellín.
Minhacienda planea más impuestos para enfrentar la contingencia económica

El ministro de Hacienda, Alberto Carrasquilla, le contó al diario El Tiempo, que, de ser necesario, se va a necesitar establecer más impuestos para poder pagar la deuda del país.
