ADVISORY THAILAND-PROTESTS/MEASURES

Police move in to clear area near government house

Start: 14 Oct 2020 22:30 GMT

End: 14 Oct 2020 23:12 GMT

EDITORS PLEASE NOTE: THIS LIVE WILL BE INTERRUPTED FOR USA-ELECTION/TRUMP

=============

BANGKOK - Police move in to clear area near government house after an emergency decree was announced

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Thailand

Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com