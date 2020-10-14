ADVISORY SPACE-EXPLORATION/LAUNCH

Next crew launches to the ISS
Start: 14 Oct 2020 05:31 GMT
End: 14 Oct 2020 12:00 GMT
BAIKONUR - NASA astronaut Kate Rubins and cosmonauts Sergey Ryzhikov and Sergey Kud-Sverchkov of the Russian space agency Roscosmos launch aboard a Soyuz spacecraft to the International Space Station.
Rubins could be the last NASA astronaut to fly on a Russian Soyuz rocket. The October flight is NASA's last-scheduled mission, and the agency has said it doesn't plan to purchase any more since it achieved its own access to space with SpaceX.
SCHEDULE:
0545GMT - Scheduled launch time
0952GMT - Scheduled docking time
1045GMT - Scheduled hatch opening
PLEASE NOTE: TIME/DATE SUBJECT TO CHANGE
