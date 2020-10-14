ADVISORY SPACE-EXPLORATION/LAUNCH

Next crew launches to the ISS

Start: 14 Oct 2020 05:31 GMT

End: 14 Oct 2020 12:00 GMT

BAIKONUR - NASA astronaut Kate Rubins and cosmonauts Sergey Ryzhikov and Sergey Kud-Sverchkov of the Russian space agency Roscosmos launch aboard a Soyuz spacecraft to the International Space Station.

Rubins could be the last NASA astronaut to fly on a Russian Soyuz rocket. The October flight is NASA's last-scheduled mission, and the agency has said it doesn't plan to purchase any more since it achieved its own access to space with SpaceX.

SCHEDULE:

0545GMT - Scheduled launch time

0952GMT - Scheduled docking time

1045GMT - Scheduled hatch opening

PLEASE NOTE: TIME/DATE SUBJECT TO CHANGE

