ADVISORY NEWZEALAND-ELECTION/DEBATE

Por REUTERSOCT 14
14 de Octubre de 2020

Final leaders' debate ahead of New Zealand general election

Start: 15 Oct 2020 05:50 GMT

End: 15 Oct 2020 07:00 GMT

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND - A final live debate between Jacinda Ardern and Judith Collins before New Zealanders head to the voting booths on September 17.

SCHEDULE:

0600GMT - Debate starts

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE NEW ZEALAND

DIGITAL: NO USE NEW ZEALAND INTERNET SITES / ANY INTERNET SITE OF ANY NEW ZEALAND OR AUSTRALIA BASED MEDIA ORGANISATIONS OR MOBILE PLATFORMS

Source: TVNZ

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: New Zealand

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Dos rusos y una estadounidense partieron a la Estación Espacial Internacional

El Soyuz que transporta a los dos cosmonautas de Roskosmos y a la astronauta de la NASA despegó a las 05h45 GMT del cosmódromo ruso de Baikonur, en Kazajistán
Rugió ‘El Tigre’: los números de Falcao en la selección Colombia

El gol ante Chile en el minuto 90 sirvió para que Falcao se alzara como goleador histórico del combinado nacional.
Corea del Norte nombró a un nuevo comandante a cargo de sus sistemas de misiles

La televisión estatal KCTV hoy a Kim Jong-gil como comandante de las Fuerzas Estratégicas al emitir imágenes del desfile militar del pasado sábado
Japón presentó un nuevo submarino en medio de los conflictos marítimos con China

La nave fue construida por la empresa Mitsubishi Heavy Industries y presentada hoy en su astillero de Kobe, en un acto al que acudieron, entre otros, el ministro de Defensa, Nobuo Kishi
Estas son las marcas de “queso” y “yogurt” que prohibieron vender en México por inducir al engaño

No contienen el nivel de leche que indican, no concuerda el gramaje con la etiqueta y sustituyen algunos productos para su elaboración, indicó la Secretaría de Economía en colaboración con la Profeco
“Tuve que encerrarme en el baño”: Jonathan Montenegro reveló la violencia que sufrió siendo niño al interior de Menudo

El intérprete renunció a la agrupación en 1991 luego de que Sergio Blass y Rubén Gómez fueran detenidos por posesión de drogas; fue orillado a trabajar poniendo en riesgo su vida
México podrá aplicar la vacuna contra el COVID-19 a la par que EEUU y la Unión Europea: Marcelo Ebrard

En conferencia matutina se dio a conocer que el acuerdo garantizaría más de 100 millones de dosis contra la pandemia
Murió Conchata Ferrell, estrella de “Two and a Half Men”

“Berta” el nombre de su personaje en la serie de la CBS, se hizo viral en redes sociales. La actriz falleció a los 77 años
Evidencia fotográfica cambiaría el rumbo del caso Colmenares

Material probatorio descartado en su momento por la Fiscalía adquiere vigencia por el análisis criminalístico de peritos forenses que consideran que aún hay cabos por atar en el asesinato de Luis Andrés Colmenares, ocurrido el 31 de octubre de 2010 en el Parque El Virrey de Bogotá.
México cerrará el 2020 enfrentando a la selección de Japón en territorio austriaco

En sus recientes partidos frente a Camerún y Costa de Marfil, los “Samuráis Azules” convocaron a 24 futbolistas de ligas europeas, donde destacan Takumi Minamino (Liverpool), Takefusa Kubo (Villarreal) y Hiroki Sakai (Marsella)
Cómo será la visita a los panteones durante Día de Muertos este año de pandemia

Legisladores han formulado una iniciativa en torno a la fecha de santos difuntos en donde están abarcando una dinámica que va desde la mitigación de contagios hasta la venta de flores
Para Rusia, el congelamiento de sus arsenales nucleares en el marco del New Start sería “inaceptable”

La cláusula forma parte de la propuesta estadounidense para prolongar el acuerdo de desarme nuclear, que en caso contrario vencerá a inicios de 2021
