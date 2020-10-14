ADVISORY NEWZEALAND-ELECTION/DEBATE

Final leaders' debate ahead of New Zealand general election
Start: 15 Oct 2020 05:50 GMT
End: 15 Oct 2020 07:00 GMT
AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND - A final live debate between Jacinda Ardern and Judith Collins before New Zealanders head to the voting booths on September 17.
SCHEDULE:
0600GMT - Debate starts
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NO USE NEW ZEALAND
DIGITAL: NO USE NEW ZEALAND INTERNET SITES / ANY INTERNET SITE OF ANY NEW ZEALAND OR AUSTRALIA BASED MEDIA ORGANISATIONS OR MOBILE PLATFORMS
Source: TVNZ
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: New Zealand
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com
Material probatorio descartado en su momento por la Fiscalía adquiere vigencia por el análisis criminalístico de peritos forenses que consideran que aún hay cabos por atar en el asesinato de Luis Andrés Colmenares, ocurrido el 31 de octubre de 2010 en el Parque El Virrey de Bogotá.
En sus recientes partidos frente a Camerún y Costa de Marfil, los “Samuráis Azules” convocaron a 24 futbolistas de ligas europeas, donde destacan Takumi Minamino (Liverpool), Takefusa Kubo (Villarreal) y Hiroki Sakai (Marsella)
MAS NOTICIAS