ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/GERMANY-MERKEL

Por REUTERSOCT 14
13 de Octubre de 2020

Merkel newser after discussing Covid with German state leaders

Start: 14 Oct 2020 20:16 GMT

End: 14 Oct 2020 21:16 GMT

BERLIN - German Chancellor Angela Merkel holds a news conference with Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Soeder and Berlin’s Mayor Michael Mueller after discussing the German states' coronavirus response with state premiers.

SCHEDULE:

TIME TBC - Merkel will hold a news conference after the meeting which starts at 1200gmt. It is not known how long the meeting will last.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS FOR CORONA POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Germany

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / GERMAN

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

El hijo de Donald Trump, Barron, tuvo COVID-19

El hijo de Donald Trump, Barron, tuvo COVID-19

Así lo reveló su madre, Melania, a la hora de anunciar que tanto ella como su hijo han dado negativo en el último testeo
Así lo reveló su madre, Melania, a la hora de anunciar que tanto ella como su hijo han dado negativo en el último testeo

El ejército de Brasil probó su “arma disuasoria más poderosa” durante la “Operación Amazonas”

El ejército de Brasil probó su “arma disuasoria más poderosa” durante la “Operación Amazonas”

En medio de las recientes maniobras militares se realizaron 20 disparos con la última versión del Astros II, un potente lanzacohetes múltiple diseñado para saturar un área con explosivos
En medio de las recientes maniobras militares se realizaron 20 disparos con la última versión del Astros II, un potente lanzacohetes múltiple diseñado para saturar un área con explosivos

¡Diablos señorita!: concursante de Miss Universe Colombia fue retirada del certamen por documentación alterada

¡Diablos señorita!: concursante de Miss Universe Colombia fue retirada del certamen por documentación alterada

En las últimas horas se conoció la lista de las 32 concursantes que competirán por el puesto de Señorita Colombia en el mes de noviembre. Una de ellas ya fue retirada del concurso.
En las últimas horas se conoció la lista de las 32 concursantes que competirán por el puesto de Señorita Colombia en el mes de noviembre. Una de ellas ya fue retirada del concurso.

Bogotanos, preocupados por el aumento de robos a mano armada

Bogotanos, preocupados por el aumento de robos a mano armada

El propio secretario de seguridad aceptó que hay una preocupación por este tipo de delitos, pero aseguró que junto a la Policía Nacional se está trabajando para desarticular bandas dedicadas a cometer este crimen.
El propio secretario de seguridad aceptó que hay una preocupación por este tipo de delitos, pero aseguró que junto a la Policía Nacional se está trabajando para desarticular bandas dedicadas a cometer este crimen.

“La verdad la tenemos”: padre de Luis Andrés Colmenares sobre nueva fotografía de su hijo

“La verdad la tenemos”: padre de Luis Andrés Colmenares sobre nueva fotografía de su hijo

Una fotografía al parecer evidencia una herida con forma de botella en el cráneo del joven Colmenares, el universitario que apareció muerto en un caño del parque El Virrey, norte de Bogotá, en 2010.
Una fotografía al parecer evidencia una herida con forma de botella en el cráneo del joven Colmenares, el universitario que apareció muerto en un caño del parque El Virrey, norte de Bogotá, en 2010.

Descubrieron en Lázaro Cárdenas kilos de cocaína dentro de un buque procedente de Colombia

Descubrieron en Lázaro Cárdenas kilos de cocaína dentro de un buque procedente de Colombia

Procedía de Buenaventura, Colombia
Procedía de Buenaventura, Colombia

El peligro de las súper bacterias en época de coronavirus

El peligro de las súper bacterias en época de coronavirus

Las súper bacterias resistentes en hospitales son investigadas en el IPN
Las súper bacterias resistentes en hospitales son investigadas en el IPN

Inicia el Festival Cervantino 2020: horario de eventos y cómo mirarlos en internet

Inicia el Festival Cervantino 2020: horario de eventos y cómo mirarlos en internet

La actividades culturales comenzaron hoy y concluirán el domingo 18 de octubre
La actividades culturales comenzaron hoy y concluirán el domingo 18 de octubre

Mike Pompeo participará en la próxima Asamblea General de la OEA: “Es momento de que nuestro hemisferio se enfrente a los regímenes de Cuba, Nicaragua y Venezuela”

Mike Pompeo participará en la próxima Asamblea General de la OEA: “Es momento de que nuestro hemisferio se enfrente a los regímenes de Cuba, Nicaragua y Venezuela”

El jefe de la diplomacia estadounidense declaró que estará “encantado” de liderar la delegación de su país en la cumbre virtual que se realizará los próximos 20 y 21 de octubre
El jefe de la diplomacia estadounidense declaró que estará “encantado” de liderar la delegación de su país en la cumbre virtual que se realizará los próximos 20 y 21 de octubre

“El cielo es el límite”: el emotivo mensaje de Ronaldo a Neymar tras superar su récord con la Selección de Brasil

“El cielo es el límite”: el emotivo mensaje de Ronaldo a Neymar tras superar su récord con la Selección de Brasil

El Fenómeno felicitó al jugador del PSG por redes sociales luego de su hattrick convertido a Perú
El Fenómeno felicitó al jugador del PSG por redes sociales luego de su hattrick convertido a Perú

Porfirio Muñoz Ledo denunció a Mario Delgado por presuntos delitos electorales y uso de recursos públicos con fines políticos

Porfirio Muñoz Ledo denunció a Mario Delgado por presuntos delitos electorales y uso de recursos públicos con fines políticos

La querella fue presentada este miércoles ante la Fiscalía Especializada en Delitos Electorales
La querella fue presentada este miércoles ante la Fiscalía Especializada en Delitos Electorales

La nieta del “Chapo”: las primeras imágenes de la hija de Rosa Isela Guzmán

La nieta del “Chapo”: las primeras imágenes de la hija de Rosa Isela Guzmán

El video de una bebé de escasos meses se ha vuelto viral debido a que se asegura que es la nieta del ex líder del Cártel de Sinaloa
El video de una bebé de escasos meses se ha vuelto viral debido a que se asegura que es la nieta del ex líder del Cártel de Sinaloa

