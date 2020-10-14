Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter

ADVISORY EU-SUMMIT/ARRIVALS-ROUNDTABLE-SASSOLI

Por REUTERSOCT 14
14 de Octubre de 2020

EU leaders arrive for a two-day summit, Sassoli newser

Start: 15 Oct 2020 11:00 GMT

End: 15 Oct 2020 12:00 GMT

BRUSSELS - European leaders arrive for a two-day summit aimed at taking stock of Brexit negotiations, but also to discuss COVID-19, climate change and the bloc's relations with Africa.

SCHEDULE:

1130GMT - Leaders arrive, some give doorsteps

1300GMT - Leaders gather in meeting room

1330GMT - European Parliament President David Sassoli gives a news conference as EU leaders gather for an extraordinary summit

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: ACCESS ALL

DIGITAL: ACCESS ALL

Source: EUROPEAN UNION/AGENCY POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Belgium

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / VARIOUS EUROPEAN LANGUAGES POSSIBLE

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Tania Rincón podría integrarse a “Hoy”: Magda Rodríguez “quiere tenerla haciendo equipo con Legarreta y Galilea”

Tania Rincón podría integrarse a “Hoy”: Magda Rodríguez “quiere tenerla haciendo equipo con Legarreta y Galilea”

Según Alex Kaffie, la productora del matutino de Televisa ya tiene en la mira algunos cambios
Según Alex Kaffie, la productora del matutino de Televisa ya tiene en la mira algunos cambios

Tania Rincón podría integrarse a “Hoy”: Magda Rodríguez “quiere tenerla haciendo equipo con Legarreta y Galilea”

Tania Rincón podría integrarse a “Hoy”: Magda Rodríguez “quiere tenerla haciendo equipo con Legarreta y Galilea”

Según Alex Kaffie, la productora del matutino de Televisa ya tiene en la mira algunos cambios
Según Alex Kaffie, la productora del matutino de Televisa ya tiene en la mira algunos cambios

Escándalo en Perú: custodian el hotel del árbitro Bascuñán luego que un futbolista acusara que hubo una “ayuda” a Brasil

Escándalo en Perú: custodian el hotel del árbitro Bascuñán luego que un futbolista acusara que hubo una “ayuda” a Brasil

La victoria del conjunto brasileño por 4-2 se vio marcada por un polémico arbitraje del árbitro chileno Julio Bascuñan
La victoria del conjunto brasileño por 4-2 se vio marcada por un polémico arbitraje del árbitro chileno Julio Bascuñan

Escándalo en Perú: custodian el hotel del árbitro Bascuñán luego que un futbolista acusara que hubo una “ayuda” a Brasil

Escándalo en Perú: custodian el hotel del árbitro Bascuñán luego que un futbolista acusara que hubo una “ayuda” a Brasil

La victoria del conjunto brasileño por 4-2 se vio marcada por un polémico arbitraje del árbitro chileno Julio Bascuñan
La victoria del conjunto brasileño por 4-2 se vio marcada por un polémico arbitraje del árbitro chileno Julio Bascuñan

El video de la fiel mascota que defendió a una niña de la furia de su madre por una travesura

El video de la fiel mascota que defendió a una niña de la furia de su madre por una travesura

La perra apodada “Harry Potter” abrazó a la menor y mostró los dientes ante los gritos de la mujer, enojada porque le había roto un frasco de crema facial
La perra apodada “Harry Potter” abrazó a la menor y mostró los dientes ante los gritos de la mujer, enojada porque le había roto un frasco de crema facial

El video de la fiel mascota que defendió a una niña de la furia de su madre por una travesura

El video de la fiel mascota que defendió a una niña de la furia de su madre por una travesura

La perra apodada “Harry Potter” abrazó a la menor y mostró los dientes ante los gritos de la mujer, enojada porque le había roto un frasco de crema facial
La perra apodada “Harry Potter” abrazó a la menor y mostró los dientes ante los gritos de la mujer, enojada porque le había roto un frasco de crema facial

Actor de Pasión de Gavilanes, víctima del covid-19

Actor de Pasión de Gavilanes, víctima del covid-19

Giovanni Suárez, reconocido por interpretar el papel de ‘Benito’ en la popular novela de la televisión colombiana, comunicó que es positivo para coronavirus y que fue internado en la UCI de la Clínica la Sabana.
Giovanni Suárez, reconocido por interpretar el papel de ‘Benito’ en la popular novela de la televisión colombiana, comunicó que es positivo para coronavirus y que fue internado en la UCI de la Clínica la Sabana.

Actor de Pasión de Gavilanes, víctima del covid-19

Actor de Pasión de Gavilanes, víctima del covid-19

Giovanni Suárez, reconocido por interpretar el papel de ‘Benito’ en la popular novela de la televisión colombiana, comunicó que es positivo para coronavirus y que fue internado en la UCI de la Clínica la Sabana.
Giovanni Suárez, reconocido por interpretar el papel de ‘Benito’ en la popular novela de la televisión colombiana, comunicó que es positivo para coronavirus y que fue internado en la UCI de la Clínica la Sabana.

Aprende en Casa II de la SEP: clases en internet del 14 de octubre para alumnos de primaria

Aprende en Casa II de la SEP: clases en internet del 14 de octubre para alumnos de primaria

Estos son los temas, preguntas y actividades del programa de primaria para el día de hoy
Estos son los temas, preguntas y actividades del programa de primaria para el día de hoy

Aprende en Casa II de la SEP: clases en internet del 14 de octubre para alumnos de primaria

Aprende en Casa II de la SEP: clases en internet del 14 de octubre para alumnos de primaria

Estos son los temas, preguntas y actividades del programa de primaria para el día de hoy
Estos son los temas, preguntas y actividades del programa de primaria para el día de hoy

“No había transparencia”: AMLO aseguró que los que defienden los fideicomisos defienden a la corrupción

“No había transparencia”: AMLO aseguró que los que defienden los fideicomisos defienden a la corrupción

“Se subsidiaba a corporaciones que tienen muchos recursos, todo esto bajo el supuesto de que se fomentaba la ciencia y la tecnología”, dijo el presidente de México
“Se subsidiaba a corporaciones que tienen muchos recursos, todo esto bajo el supuesto de que se fomentaba la ciencia y la tecnología”, dijo el presidente de México

“No había transparencia”: AMLO aseguró que los que defienden los fideicomisos defienden a la corrupción

“No había transparencia”: AMLO aseguró que los que defienden los fideicomisos defienden a la corrupción

“Se subsidiaba a corporaciones que tienen muchos recursos, todo esto bajo el supuesto de que se fomentaba la ciencia y la tecnología”, dijo el presidente de México
“Se subsidiaba a corporaciones que tienen muchos recursos, todo esto bajo el supuesto de que se fomentaba la ciencia y la tecnología”, dijo el presidente de México

Juan Guaidó juramentó al equipo organizador de la consulta popular en Venezuela

Juan Guaidó juramentó al equipo organizador de la consulta popular en Venezuela

La Asamblea Nacional aprobó la designación de siete personas como miembros del comité. Preguntarán a los ciudadanos si rechazan o no los comicios legislativos del 6 de diciembre y si aprueban o no que se ejerza “toda la presión” nacional e internacional contra Nicolás Maduro
La Asamblea Nacional aprobó la designación de siete personas como miembros del comité. Preguntarán a los ciudadanos si rechazan o no los comicios legislativos del 6 de diciembre y si aprueban o no que se ejerza “toda la presión” nacional e internacional contra Nicolás Maduro

Juan Guaidó juramentó al equipo organizador de la consulta popular en Venezuela

Juan Guaidó juramentó al equipo organizador de la consulta popular en Venezuela

La Asamblea Nacional aprobó la designación de siete personas como miembros del comité. Preguntarán a los ciudadanos si rechazan o no los comicios legislativos del 6 de diciembre y si aprueban o no que se ejerza “toda la presión” nacional e internacional contra Nicolás Maduro
La Asamblea Nacional aprobó la designación de siete personas como miembros del comité. Preguntarán a los ciudadanos si rechazan o no los comicios legislativos del 6 de diciembre y si aprueban o no que se ejerza “toda la presión” nacional e internacional contra Nicolás Maduro

Las imágenes de los dos cachorros de león africano blanco que nacieron en un zoo de Querétaro

Las imágenes de los dos cachorros de león africano blanco que nacieron en un zoo de Querétaro

La especie se considera vulnerable a la extinción, según la Unión Internacional para la Conservación de la Naturaleza (IUCN, por sus siglas en inglés)
La especie se considera vulnerable a la extinción, según la Unión Internacional para la Conservación de la Naturaleza (IUCN, por sus siglas en inglés)

Las imágenes de los dos cachorros de león africano blanco que nacieron en un zoo de Querétaro

Las imágenes de los dos cachorros de león africano blanco que nacieron en un zoo de Querétaro

La especie se considera vulnerable a la extinción, según la Unión Internacional para la Conservación de la Naturaleza (IUCN, por sus siglas en inglés)
La especie se considera vulnerable a la extinción, según la Unión Internacional para la Conservación de la Naturaleza (IUCN, por sus siglas en inglés)

Alemania brindará ayudas económicas por USD 662 millones a los sobrevivientes del Holocausto afectados por el covid-19

Alemania brindará ayudas económicas por USD 662 millones a los sobrevivientes del Holocausto afectados por el covid-19

Se estima que unas 240 mil personas, la mayoría en Israel, Estados Unidos, Canadá, la antigua Unión Soviética y Europa Occidental recibirán esos beneficios durante los dos próximos años
Se estima que unas 240 mil personas, la mayoría en Israel, Estados Unidos, Canadá, la antigua Unión Soviética y Europa Occidental recibirán esos beneficios durante los dos próximos años

Alemania brindará ayudas económicas por USD 662 millones a los sobrevivientes del Holocausto afectados por el covid-19

Alemania brindará ayudas económicas por USD 662 millones a los sobrevivientes del Holocausto afectados por el covid-19

Se estima que unas 240 mil personas, la mayoría en Israel, Estados Unidos, Canadá, la antigua Unión Soviética y Europa Occidental recibirán esos beneficios durante los dos próximos años
Se estima que unas 240 mil personas, la mayoría en Israel, Estados Unidos, Canadá, la antigua Unión Soviética y Europa Occidental recibirán esos beneficios durante los dos próximos años

Temor y COVID-19: la realidad detrás de la alta demanda de la vacuna contra la influenza

Temor y COVID-19: la realidad detrás de la alta demanda de la vacuna contra la influenza

Especialistas del laboratorio Sanofi Pasteur señalaron que el 90% de las personas que murieron por este padecimiento en años pasados no estaban vacunadas
Especialistas del laboratorio Sanofi Pasteur señalaron que el 90% de las personas que murieron por este padecimiento en años pasados no estaban vacunadas

Temor y COVID-19: la realidad detrás de la alta demanda de la vacuna contra la influenza

Temor y COVID-19: la realidad detrás de la alta demanda de la vacuna contra la influenza

Especialistas del laboratorio Sanofi Pasteur señalaron que el 90% de las personas que murieron por este padecimiento en años pasados no estaban vacunadas
Especialistas del laboratorio Sanofi Pasteur señalaron que el 90% de las personas que murieron por este padecimiento en años pasados no estaban vacunadas

La jueza nominada por Trump para la Corte Suprema de EEUU evitó pronunciarse sobre el aborto, las armas y la religión

La jueza nominada por Trump para la Corte Suprema de EEUU evitó pronunciarse sobre el aborto, las armas y la religión

Amy Coney Barrett se presentó durante su segundo día de audiencias ante el Comité Judicial del Senado. La magistrada no ofreció respuestas a temas sensibles consultados por los demócratas
Amy Coney Barrett se presentó durante su segundo día de audiencias ante el Comité Judicial del Senado. La magistrada no ofreció respuestas a temas sensibles consultados por los demócratas

La jueza nominada por Trump para la Corte Suprema de EEUU evitó pronunciarse sobre el aborto, las armas y la religión

La jueza nominada por Trump para la Corte Suprema de EEUU evitó pronunciarse sobre el aborto, las armas y la religión

Amy Coney Barrett se presentó durante su segundo día de audiencias ante el Comité Judicial del Senado. La magistrada no ofreció respuestas a temas sensibles consultados por los demócratas
Amy Coney Barrett se presentó durante su segundo día de audiencias ante el Comité Judicial del Senado. La magistrada no ofreció respuestas a temas sensibles consultados por los demócratas

Rebrote de coronavirus: Cataluña cerrará los bares y restaurantes y no habrá clases presenciales universitarias por 15 días

Rebrote de coronavirus: Cataluña cerrará los bares y restaurantes y no habrá clases presenciales universitarias por 15 días

Las medidas dictadas para tratar de frenar el aumento de los contagios afectarán también al aforo de los centros comerciales, reducido al 30%, y de los gimnasios al 50%. Además se suspenden las competiciones deportivas amateurs
Las medidas dictadas para tratar de frenar el aumento de los contagios afectarán también al aforo de los centros comerciales, reducido al 30%, y de los gimnasios al 50%. Además se suspenden las competiciones deportivas amateurs

Rebrote de coronavirus: Cataluña cerrará los bares y restaurantes y no habrá clases presenciales universitarias por 15 días

Rebrote de coronavirus: Cataluña cerrará los bares y restaurantes y no habrá clases presenciales universitarias por 15 días

Las medidas dictadas para tratar de frenar el aumento de los contagios afectarán también al aforo de los centros comerciales, reducido al 30%, y de los gimnasios al 50%. Además se suspenden las competiciones deportivas amateurs
Las medidas dictadas para tratar de frenar el aumento de los contagios afectarán también al aforo de los centros comerciales, reducido al 30%, y de los gimnasios al 50%. Además se suspenden las competiciones deportivas amateurs
MAS NOTICIAS