ADVISORY USA-COURT/BARRETT

Por REUTERSOCT 13
13 de Octubre de 2020

Supreme Court nominee Barrett testifies before Senate

Start: 13 Oct 2020 16:45 GMT

End: 13 Oct 2020 17:45 GMT

WASHINGTON DC - Senators question Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett in her testimony before U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: UNRESTRICTED POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Cinco meses y 1.600 kilómetros combatiendo detrás de las líneas enemigas: la heroica unidad secreta que será condecorada en EEUU

Conocidos como los Merodeadores de Merrill, se hicieron famosos por sus misiones en la Segunda Guerra Mundial luchando contra el ejército japonés en la jungla de Birmania. Recibirán el honor más alto que otorga el Congreso norteamericano
“Mientras estemos nosotros, no van a ser campeones”: las dura amenaza del “Piojo” Herrera a Cruz Azul

El técnico americanista aseguró que en diciembre su equipo se coronará campeón del Guard1anes 2020
El presidente de República Dominicana le prometió a Ricardo Montaner abordar la situación de los migrantes venezolanos en el país

El cantautor se reunió con Luis Abinader para conversar sobre la delicada situación de quienes llegaron provenientes de la nación petrolera
Hay 70% de probabilidad del desarrollo de un ciclón cerca de Baja California Sur

En alerta los estados del sureste, continuarán las intensas lluvias, mientras en el norte se esperan heladas por la llegada del frente frío 6
Pese a emergencia sanitaria por COVID-19, el 54% de los mexicanos planea viajar en el último trimestre de 2020

El 47% de los mexicanos encuestados prefiere los destinos de playa, el 21% la ciudad y el 11% opta por el campo
Beca para Iniciar la Titulación: el próximo viernes 16 de octubre es el último día para realizar el registro

El programa busca impulsar que estudiantes y egresados alcancen la superación académica y profesional
Fiscalía imputará cargos contra el conductor que atropelló a ciclista en Chía

El ente se encuentra recolectando evidencia para realizar la respectiva audiencia. El hombre podría enfrentar cargos de homicidio culposo en accidente de tránsito y omisión de socorro.
Mateo Klimowicz y su gran presente en Stuttgart: el primer gol en la Bundesliga, las comparaciones con su papá y la vida en Alemania

El jugador argentino de 20 años respondió algunas preguntas de Infobae sobre su actualidad en el fútbol germano
“Qué sacudida te da”: Alexis Ayala reveló su contagio de COVID-19

Fernanda López, la esposa del actor, también contrajo coronavirus
“¡Oh Dios mío, Dios mío!”: los seis minutos de terror de un senderista que se topó con una madre puma

Por varios momentos el felino lo amenazó al lanzar zarpazos al aire y no parecía querer retroceder ni alejarse
FMI estima una caída de 9% en la economía mexicana para este 2020

El organismo internacional indicó que para el siguiente año se estima un repunte del PIB de 3.5%
Irán responde con más represión y violencia al descontento social: “El régimen está aterrorizado por la erupción de otro levantamiento”

La teocracia islámica atraviesa una crisis económica profunda, quizás la peor que haya vivido. Ahora, la crisis del coronavirus y una nueva ola de ejecuciones alimentan un nuevo estallido
