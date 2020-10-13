ADVISORY USA-COURT/BARRETT

Senators begin questioning Supreme Court nominee Barrett
Start: 13 Oct 2020 12:45 GMT
End: 13 Oct 2020 13:45 GMT
THIS LIVE EVENT IS A DOUBLE ENTRY AND THEREFORE CANCELLED - PLEASE SEE OTHER EVENT CREATED.
WASHINGTON, D.C., USA - Senators begin questioning Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett in her testimony before U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: UNRESTRICTED POOL
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United States
Topic: Crime / Law / Justice
Audio: Natural/English
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com
Diego Simeone fue a cenar con su esposa en un restaurante al aire libre en Roma. Y Renée Zellweger salió a trotar con su perro por Santa Mónica, en Los Ángeles
Los niveles de sufragios anticipados han pulverizado los récords anteriores, con la intención de evitar aglomeraciones y reducir el riesgo de contagios. La campaña de Donald Trump apunta a revertir la tendencia con el voto en persona el 3 de noviembre
Se espera el anuncio del presidente Emmanuel Macron. El país europeo enfrenta su segunda ola de contagios. La lista de regiones en alerta máxima también incluye Toulouse, Montpellier, Marsella, Aix-en-Provence, Lyon, Grenoble, Saint Étienne, Lille y la isla de Guadalupe en las Antillas
MAS NOTICIAS